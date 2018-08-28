 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What we learned from the Dolphins third preseason game vs the Baltimore Ravens

By Josh Houtz
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

I try my best to not overreact during preseason, a task that is easier said than done. If you’re on Twitter, you have the pleasure of watching the game unfold with thousands of other Dolphin fans. Emotions run high, and a lot of regrettable things are said. But during this process there’s one thing we must remember, preseason is for evaluating players and getting the team ready for the regular season.

This week’s game was the most important of the preseason. There was lots of good, some bad, and some ugly. (How did Kiko end up on the Ravens’ sideline?!?!) Despite the Dolphins losing 27-10, we got to see Ryan Tannehill throw a touchdown pass to Danny Amendola, and the first-team defense played extremely well.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Dolphins third preseason game vs the Baltimore Ravens.

Robert Quinn is still very good

Last week, we mentioned Robert Quinn and how dominate he was vs the Carolina Panthers. It was hard to tell whether or not Quinn was that good, or Matt Kalil was that bad. After Saturday’s game vs the Baltimore Ravens, I think we have our answer.

Quinn once again looked dominate, and beat his man (Orlando Brown) time and time again.

In this play, you can see just how dangerous Robert Quinn can be. He uses his hands to get by Orlando Brown, and then uses his quickness and bend to get around the edge, on his way to the quarterback. Rookie left tackle or not, he never stood a chance.

Kenyan Drake is the Dolphins best offensive weapon

A lot of good has come from the Dolphins this offseason, but none more so than Kenyan Drake. Lots of experts believed Frank Gore or even Kalen Ballage would take significant touches from Drake in 2018. That’s not going to happen. Sure, Gore will see goal-line carries and Ballage will get some touches of his own. But there is no doubt in anyone’s mind, Kenyan Drake is the Dolphins starting running back. He might even be the best offensive player on the roster.

Here, you see just how explosive he can be. The right side of the line does their part, and opens up a gigantic hole for Drake to run through. He uses his elite speed and vision to get to the outside.

In this play, Drake is lined up on the outside at the bottom of the screen. He gets a clean release and uses his speed and underrated-route running to beat the defender. A nice throw from Tannehill results in a big gain for the offense.

Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick is a superstar

Although a regular season game has yet to be played, it appears obvious that the Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick is a superstar. Here, you see how natural he is in coverage. He sees the screen develop underneath, and beats the running back to the spot. Loss of 4-yards on the play.

In this play, you see the type of play-maker Minkah Fitzpatrick can be. He gets the defenses aligned and then uses his quickness and instincts to blow the play up in the backfield.

Minkah is the Dolphins best safety in coverage and it’s not even close. Here you see the type of range he has as a free safety. Despite Howard’s great coverage, Minkah comes over top and lays the wood on the receiver. The ball falls incomplete.

Mike Gesicki gets his first catch in a Dolphins’ uniform

It took three preseason games, but Miami’s second-round draft pick recorded his first NFL catch this past Saturday Night. Ravens’ safety Tony Jefferson is in off-man coverage, allowing Gesicki to run a quick slant for the easy reception. This was the first of many receptions for the 6-6 Tight End from Penn State.

Ryan Tannehill to Danny Amendola for six!!!

The Dolphins offense looked up and down in preseason, so when the team finally scored late in the second-quarter, there was reason for excitement. In this play, Danny Amendola is running a crossing pattern in the middle of the field. He uses deception to sell the route deep, and then cuts underneath Kenny Stills. Amendola is wide open and after making the catch, makes a defender miss on the way to the end zone. Tannehill and Amendola have developed a repertoire this offseason, which should carry over into the regular season.

Jarvis Landry who?

One more look...

T.J McDonald was the best player on the field Saturday night

It may seem crazy to believe, but Dolphins’ safety T.J McDonald was the best player on the field this past Saturday. Here is a prime example of what McDonald can do in the box as a run-stopping safety.

A poor throw from RG3, gives McDonald a chance to knock the ball loose. Great pursuit and finish from McDonald, who looked the part of a game-changing safety vs Baltimore.

McDonald is a menace against the run and showed his worth on Saturday. Initial pressure from Jordan Phillips makes this play possible. McDonald finishes things off in the backfield for a TFL.

Lots of good came from Saturday’s game and some bad. It will be interesting to see what the Dolphins do in preseason week 4 and which players will seize their opportunity as 53-man roster cuts approach.

One thing is for certain, in 12 days, meaningful football will be played.

This article was written by Josh Houtz.

