Ravens at Dolphins: Miami stock up, stock down in 2018 Preseason Week 3

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, dropping the South Florida team to 0-3 on the preseason and still looking to answer several questions before the start of the regular season. The Dolphins have to solve some roster position battles and find a better rhythm on both offense and defense before the regular season arrives in 13 days.

Who is hurting themselves? Who is helping themselves? This morning, we look back at who is seeing their stock rise and who is seeing it fall after the Ravens game.

Stock Up

Jordan Phillips , defensive tackle - The Dolphins saw inspired play from Phillips , who was on the field for 22 snaps and recorded two tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss, and a quarterback hit. After missing practice and playing time due to a shoulder injury, Phillips looked disruptive in the middle of the defensive line.

Kenyan Drake, running back - Miami's starting runner looked like an every-down back who is ready for the regular season. He picked up 32 yards on four carries, including a 30-yard gain on one play. He also showed up in the passing game, catching a 36-yard pass after lining up as a wide receiver.

Vincent Taylor, defensive tackle - Phillips was not the only defensive tackle to show up on Saturday. Taylor recorded two tackles, a half-sack, a pass defensed, and a blocked field goal. On a defensive line looking to replace Ndamukong Suh's production through rotating defensive tackles, Taylor seems to be showing he is ready for some of those snaps.

Mike Gesicki, tight end - It was only one catch on two targets, but the Dolphins did show some of their plans for the rookie during the game. Gesicki, who has spent much of training camp and the preseason being asked to develop his blocking ability, lined up out wide and caught a 10-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins will be looking for that combination to become a major factor this year, and it was nice to see it show up for the first time on Saturday.

T.J. McDonald, safety - A lot of the safety focus for Miami will go to Pro Bowl strong safety Reshad Jones and first-round draft-pick free safety (and nickel cornerback) Minkah Fitzpatrick, but that does not mean McDonald should be a forgotten man. On Saturday, he showed why, playing all over the field. He tied for the game high in tackles with seven, had a tackle for a loss, and recorded a pass defensed. Pro Football Focus listed McDoonald as their safety for the NFL Team of the Week.

Stock Down