Kiko Alonso discusses heading to Ravens sideline

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, dropping their third preseason game out of three played. While there were lots of questions that have yet to be answered for the Dolphins, including the backup quarterback, linebackers, and cornerbacks, there was one moment in the game that got the most attention, and received some answers after the game.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Dolphins stopped the Ravens on a third-down play, with linebacker Kiko Alonso in on the tackle. After making the play, Alonso got up and ran to the sideline, appearing to be a little confused about which way everyone else was running. When he got to the sidelines, well, he had run to the Ravens’ side of the field.

Sorry Kiko, you gotta stay on your side. pic.twitter.com/KEfW4gmoSj — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 25, 2018

Join The Phinsider FanPulse

After the game, Alonso immediately told the media, “You don’t need to ask. I don’t have much to say. I did a flip and that’s it. I kind of ran off the field and I was fine. It was just silly.”

He was fine, but that does not mean the rest of the team is going to let him forget the funny moment. “Yes, of course I’m definitely going to hear that for a while and it’s well deserved,” the veteran said. “I just kind of – like I said, I did a flip after I tackled the guy, and kind of just ran over there and it was the wrong sideline.”

He added that he knew people were concerned that he had a concussion, but said he just got up from the flip, and started running to the sideline without realizing he was running the wrong way. Once he got to the sideline, he was not sure what to do because the Ravens were already lined up for the kick and he did not know if he was allowed to run across the field.

After Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said something to him, Alonso ran back to Miami’s sideline. He was penalized for a delay of the game, but the Dolphins would block the field goal attempt. Alonso finished with a game-high seven tackles on the night, five solo.

Miami visits the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday in the final preseason game of the year.