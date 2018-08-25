Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread and Game Information

The Miami Dolphins will play their third of four pre-season games of 2018 this evening, meaning that this, as usual, will serve as the dress rehearsal for the regular season. This year’s dress rehearsal will be against one of the Dolphins most stubborn nemeses, the Baltimore Ravens. As most fans know and would like to forget, the Ravens have taken eight of the last ten contests between the two clubs. Even though the Dolphins’ coaching staff will continue to hold things mostly close to the vest, play calling wise, calling a mostly vanilla game, this game should offer us a clearer picture of what this year’s version of the team will look like, unlike the previous two pre-season games.

Besides giving the fan base a clearer picture of where the 2018 Miami Dolphins stand going in to the regular season, it will also, hopefully, serve as their first victory of this pre-season. The Dolphins dropped their first two games in a row to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. Most fans put little if any stock in the outcome of pre-season games as they do not count towards the regular season record nor do teams give their best in either game planning or the personnel sets sent on to the field. Tonight’s game should serve as the closest thing to the final line up we will see for now, at least for the beginning part of the game, with much of the first two games and the final game serving as not only a way to get the players used to playing at game speed again, but also as a way to evaluate certain players. Fans should always keep in mind that many of the players you see on the field in these games will never even wind up donning a Phins jersey during any meaningful games.

Baltimore Ravens (3-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-2)

Preseason Week 3

August 25, 2018

Game time: 7pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Weather: 82˚F, Scattered thunderstorms

Miami TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): CBS (Miami and West Palm Beach); NBC (Fort Myers); ABC (Orlando)

Miami TV Announcers: Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Nat Moore

Carolina TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): NBC (Baltimore and Harrisburg); ABC (Washington); CW (Salisbury and Roanoke)

Carolina TV Announcers: Gerry Sandusky, Brian Billick

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL gamesand free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket(paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); The Dolphins have announced that they will stream preseason games on Dolphins.com for fans in the local markets.

NFL Network Replay: Sunday (Aug. 25) at 4am ET

Odds: Ravens -1 | O/U: 41

All-time record: Ravens 6-7 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Ravens 40-0 @ Baltimore (Week 8, 2017)

Streak: Ravens 2 wins (2016, 2017); Ravens 7-3 last 10 (regular season)

