Ravens at Dolphins Preseason Week 3 live updates

The Miami Dolphins reach the ever-important third preseason game of the year tonight, a game that will serve as the dress rehearsal for the regular season. This year, the Dolphins will play this game at home against a team who has won eight of the last ten contests (including the playoffs) between the two clubs: the Baltimore Ravens. The game should give the Dolphins, and Dolphins fans, a better idea of what Miami will look like when the regular season starts in a couple off weeks.

The Dolphins are currently 0-2 in the preseason, having lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, but they really have not shown much of their offense or defense yet this year. The team is purposely holding back on some of the play calling they would use in the regular season, just to ensure they are not putting too much on film. Some of that could change tonight as the team is expected to actually game plan and prepare for this game as if it were a regular season contest. It may still be a diminished version of the actual play calling, but it should be closer to the real thing than we have seen thus far.

Baltimore Ravens (3-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-2)

Preseason Week 3

August 25, 2018

Game time: 7pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Weather: 82˚F, Scattered thunderstorms

Miami TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): CBS (Miami and West Palm Beach); NBC (Fort Myers); ABC (Orlando)

Miami TV Announcers: Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Nat Moore

Carolina TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): NBC (Baltimore and Harrisburg); ABC (Washington); CW (Salisbury and Roanoke)

Carolina TV Announcers: Gerry Sandusky, Brian Billick

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL games and free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket (paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); The Dolphins have announced that they will stream preseason games on Dolphins.com for fans in the local markets.

NFL Network Replay: Sunday (Aug. 25) at 4am ET

Odds: Ravens -1 | O/U: 41

All-time record: Ravens 6-7 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Ravens 40-0 @ Baltimore (Week 8, 2017)

Streak: Ravens 2 wins (2016, 2017); Ravens 7-3 last 10 (regular season)

First Half Updates

The Ravens elect to receive after winning the toss. The Ravens are electing to hold out many of their starters, so it is Robert Griffin III starting at quarterback. Robert Quinn gets to RG3 early for a sack, but of course it is negated by a Davon Godchaux hands to the face penalty, giving Baltimore a first down.

The Dolphins defense, however, was able to bounce back. T.J. McDonald came in on a nice pass break up on tight end Mark Andrews, keeping the Ravens from picking up a nice gain on first down. After a seven yard pick up, Griffin looked deep for Breshad Perriman, but rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was in his pocket and the ball was incomplete on third down. Justin Tucker then missed the 51-yard field goal, and Miami took over at their own 33 yard line.

Miami did nothing with the ball on their first possession, with Ryan Tannehill being sacked on the opening play after dropping the wet ball and diving to get it back. Frank Gore made his Miami debut on second down, but lost two yards. A one-yard pass from Tannehill to Gore on 3rd-and-19 led to a Miami punt.

Miami’s defense came to play on the next drive, however, with Jordan Phillips and Minkah Fitzpatrick getting after it. Phillips recorded a sack on the first play, then blew up the screen pass on second down, with Fitzpatrick coming up for the tackle. Then Fitzpatrick stopped the Ravens on third down with a nice one-on-one tackle, forcing a three-and-out punt.

On first down after the punt, Tannehill found Kenny Stills for nine yards, with Kenyan Drake then picking up the first down on a two yard run up the middle. Tannehill then connected with Albert Wilson for a six-yard gain. The Dolphins gave it back on third-down, however, as Tannehill was sacked for a seven-yard loss. Miami punted.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Rashawn Scott for running out of bounds gave the Ravens a 15-yard gain, starting at their own 39 yard line, despite the Ravens forcing Scott out of bounds, then not letting him back in bounds. On first down, the Ravens picks dup just one yard, but then Griffin scrambled his way for a 20-yard gain. The Ravens stalled, however, as a penalty backed them up on 3rd-and-7 to a 3rd-and-17 look, then on 4th-and-3, the Tucker field goal attempt was blocked by Vincent Taylor and recovered for Miami by Torry McTyer.

On first down for Miami, a muffed snap led to Tannehill again diving for a loose ball and a loss of yards for Miami. The clock also wound down to the end of the first quarter. After a seven yard gain on a pass to Danny Amendola, Tannehill threw incomplete to Amendola on 3rd-and-3, leading to another Dolphins punt.

Baltimore picked up an easy first down on a 3rd-and-8 with no pass rush on Griffin and a 13-yard gain. After that, however, Miami’s defense stiffened, including a sack on Griffin from Quinn, knocking the team back four yards and bringing up a 4th-and-13, leading to a punt.

Miami opened their drive with a 30-yard gain from Kenyan Drake, then hurried up to the line of scrimmage. After no gain from Drake, the Dolphins picked up nine yards on a pass to Kenny Stills. Then Tannehill found rookie tight end Mike Gesicki for ten yards, Gesicki’s first catch of the preseason. The Miami offense found their rhythm, with Stills picking up another ten yards on a Tannehill pass. On 1st-and-10 from the Ravens’ 16-yard line, the Dolphins lined up with Gesicki split out wide, with tight end MarQueis Gray split out to the other side of the field and the Ravens were forced to call time out. After the time out, Tannehill tried to force a ball into Albert Wilson when the pass rush immediately reached him, leading to an incomplete pass. On second down, Gesicki appeared to stop his route, expecting a pass interference call, only to see the ball fall incomplete in the end zone. On 3rd-and-10, Tannehill found Amendola underneath, who then cut back across the field and scored.

Dolphins touchdown! Miami 7-0.

The Ravens would put together a ridiculously long drive on their next possession, but would only come away with a field goal. After 16 plays for over eight minutes, including a 16 yard pass from Griffin to Kenneth Dixon early in the possession, as well as a 21-yard run from Griffin, a series of penalties, including two on Miami and one on the Ravens, inside Miami’s five-yard line led to a 22-yard field goal from Tucker.

Ravens field goal. Miami 7-3.

Miami immediately attacked the Ravens after the kickoff, starting with a 36-yard gain on a wheel route from Tannehill to Drake. After a timeout, Tannehill found Jakeem Grant for seven yards, with the clock stopping as Grant was hit in the helmet by Chuck Clark, drawing a penalty for initiating contact with the helmet. Miami picked up another four yards, reaching the Ravens’ 15-yard line, before Jason Sanders connected on a 33-yard field goal.

Dolphins field goal. Miami 10-3.

The Ravens killed the clock on their next play, leading to halftime.

Halftime. Miami 10-3.

Ryan Tannehill first half stats:

11/16

115 yards

7.2 ypa

1 TD

2 sacks

110.2 rate

First half receiving stats:

Drake 1 for 36 yards

Stills 3 for 28 yards

Amendola 2 for 23 yards, TD

Gesicki 1 for 10 yards

Wilson 2 for 10 yards

Grant 1 for 7 yards

Gore 1 for 1 yard

Second Half Updates

The Dolphins received the opening kick of the second half, with David Fales replacing Tannehill at quarterback. He immediately looked deep to Scott, who picked up 38 yards. Running back Senorise Perry then picked up seven yards on the next play, followed by a 15 yard gain. After another deep pass attempt from Fales fell incomplete in the end zone, Fales found tight end A.J. Derby for eight yards, setting up 3rd-and-2 from the Baltimore 16. After an incomplete pass, the Dolphins attempted a fourth-down conversion, but another incomplete pass led to a turn over on downs.

Lamar Jackson entered the game at quarterback for the Ravens to start their side of the second half. The drive started with a three-yard loss, with defensive tackle Kendall Langford blowing up the middle of the line or scrimmage. He the pressured Jackson on the second-down pass attempt, leading to an incompletion. Jackson then scrambled up the middle for 13 yards, converting on the 3rd-and-13 play. After a nine-yard pass from Jackson to Perriman, De’Lance Turner burst through the middle of the line of scrimmage and scored a touchdown on a 65-yard play.

Ravens touchdown. Tied 10-10.

Brock Osweiler entered the game for Miami at quarterback on the next possession. He could not do anything with the ball, however, picking up just three yards on four pass attempts.

On the 58-yard punt from Matt Haack, the Ravens were called for a blindside block, backing them up even more to start the drive at their own 11-yard line. Turner lost a yards on first down, then Jackson was sacked on second down, with Vincent Taylor and Maurice Smith combining for the loss. On 3rd-and-12, the Ravens would pick up just two yards, leading to a three-and-out.

With Osweiler back on the field, the Dolphins again struggled. After Perry gained five yards on first down, Osweiler was sacked on the next two plays, losing nine yards and 11 yards, respectively. A 59-yard punt from Haack pushed the Ravens back to their own 38 yard line, but it would not take them long to take the lead for the first time this game.

Moving the ball 62 yards in just eight plays, the Ravens saw Jackson connect on passes for seven yards, seven yards, ten yards, 16 yards, and then end the drive with a 19-yard run for a touchdown.

Ravens touchdown. Baltimore 17-10.

Fales returned to the field for the next Miami possession, starting the drive with a handoff to Jeremy Langford for two years. Fales then found tight end Gavin Escobar for 13 yards. After a pass for five yards on a running back screen to Langford, Fales found Drew Morgan for a wide receiver screen, but lost a yard bringing up 3rd-and-6. On the deep pass attempt to Rashawn Scott down the sideline, Stanley Jean-Baptiste ripped the ball out of Scott’s arms for an interception.

The Ravens took a deep shot down the right sideline, but it fell incomplete as the third quarter ended. The fourth quarter picked up where the Ravens left off on their previous drives, however, as they quickly moved down the field, with Mark Thompson picking up 21 yards on the ground, then Jackson finding Tim White for 33 yards. After a couple of short yardage plays, Jackson connected with DeVier Posey for a 21-yard touchdown.

Ravens touchdown. Baltimore 24-10.

Miami’s attempt to come back was quickly stifled, as Osweiler returned to the field and, on a 3rd-and-17 play from the Dolphins’ own 21-yard line, looked deep down the left side of the field for Scott, only to underthrow the pass and see it get picked off. The Dolphins also dealt with an illegal formation penalty on the drive, as well as an unnecessary roughness penalty that was declined after the illegal formation penalty.

Josh Woodrum entered the game for the Ravens at quarterback, then immediately the team committed a false start penalty. After short run, Woodrum looked deep to White, who bounced off a tackle attempt and picked up 30 yards. Woodrum then found Jordan Lasley for two straight receptions, adding eight yards and nine yards on the plays. The drive would stall at the Miami six-yard line, however, and the Ravens were forced to settle for another field goal.

Ravens field goal. Baltimore 27-10.

Fales returned to the offense for Miami, who started with a one-yard gain from running back Buddy Howell. The 2nd-and-9 play saw Howell pick up three-yards, then Fales overthrew Drew Morgan on 3rd down, leading to a quick three-and-out for Miami.

The Ravens kept the ball on the ground for the rest of the game, ultimately kneeling out the clock.