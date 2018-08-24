Bull Vs. Bear Fantasy Report, 1,200 All-Purpose Yards: Kenyan Drake

I’ll save you a Google search. The bull market means up (horns go up); the bear market means down (claws go down).
It’s tough in this writing business when you keep changing your mind on how you feel about something. I did a Phinsider Radio podcast 2 weeks ago and said I was “bearish” on Kenyan Drake. As of this writing, I want to have his babies. Put the shoe on the other foot, so to speak.
He’s got game-breaking ability, and once he develops into a seasoned route runner...WOW. Yet, Frank Gore could vulture TD’s, and Kalen Ballage flashes legitimacy. This could be a true committee deeper into the season.
How are the snaps divvied up? How do injuries affect the rotation over the course of the year?
I’m beginning more and more to look at that 4th round as a draft pick commensurate with Drake’s potential value.
I’ll set the barometer at 1,200 all-purpose yards, and you tell me are you bull or bear?
Poll
Bull or Bear on Kenyan Drake getting 1,200 all-purpose yards?
This poll is closed
-
77%
Bull
-
12%
Bear
-
9%
Shut up, SUTTON. You’re stupid for trying to be smart. Why didn’t you just say over/under? This bear/bull stuff makes my brain hurt.
