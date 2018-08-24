Bull Vs. Bear Fantasy Report, 1,200 All-Purpose Yards: Kenyan Drake

I’ll save you a Google search. The bull market means up (horns go up); the bear market means down (claws go down).

It’s tough in this writing business when you keep changing your mind on how you feel about something. I did a Phinsider Radio podcast 2 weeks ago and said I was “bearish” on Kenyan Drake. As of this writing, I want to have his babies. Put the shoe on the other foot, so to speak.

He’s got game-breaking ability, and once he develops into a seasoned route runner...WOW. Yet, Frank Gore could vulture TD’s, and Kalen Ballage flashes legitimacy. This could be a true committee deeper into the season.

How are the snaps divvied up? How do injuries affect the rotation over the course of the year? ﻿

I’m beginning more and more to look at that 4th round as a draft pick commensurate with Drake’s potential value.

I’ll set the barometer at 1,200 all-purpose yards, and you tell me are you bull or bear?