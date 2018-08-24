How The New Miami Dolphins ESPN Beat Reporter Won Me Over

I’ll admit, I wasn’t a fan of the James Walker era at ESPN. All the best to him in his new pursuits and wish him success. I thought his analysis was lukewarm. I didn’t want the same thing for another season. I prefaced all of this in my question to Cameron Wolfe, the new ESPN Miami Dolphins beat reporter, about his style in covering a team.

Cameron’s response led me to believe that he understands the landscape he’s working with. He has a national audience, but is cognizant that fans expect a certain level of “digging deeper” than national guys are typically asked to do.

That alone illuminated that this man was no James Walker.

Ladies and gentleman, do you have it in your heart to give an ESPN guy a chance?

(Cameron happened to cover the Tennessee Titans before coming to the Dolphins, so please click on the interview above to listen to him breakdown the game for Phinsider Radio.)

If there is no embed above, please CLICK HERE FOR FULL INTERVIEW WITH CAMERON WOLFE