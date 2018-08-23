Phinsider Radio - Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, Miami Dolphins preseason, NFL helmet rule and more!

This week on Phinsider Radio, we are joined by the newest beat reporter in Miami, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. How is he going to cover the team, what does he think of the Dolphins, and is he going to take the same approach of his predecessor? We asked, and he answered!

We also look back at the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. While we don’t look at the result, we break down various players and ask whether it’s cause for concern for some of them.

Speaking of preseason, we’ve seen a lot of controversy already about the new helmet rule and we give our two cents.,

To end the show, we look ahead to the third week of preseason as the Dolphins take on the Baltimore Ravens. What are we looking for and can some of the players who have been struggling adjust and develop on the fly? We discuss and break it all down.

