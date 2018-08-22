90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Davon Godchaux

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series is back today with another in-depth look at the players who are currently vying to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. This series of articles takes a look at each individual on the roster, breaking down how they performed in 2017, why they could progress or regress in 2018, and the odds that the player makes the team when the regular season arrives.

This year, we have already finished the reviews for wide receiver Leonte Carroo, punter Matt Haack, safety T.J. McDonald, running back Buddy Howell, wide receiver DeVante Parker, defensive end William Hayes, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, safety/cornerback Walt Aikens, defensive end Claudy Mathieu, linebacker Kiko Alonso, cornerback Xavien Howard, long snapper Lucas Gravelle, wide receiver Danny Amendola, tight end A.J. Derby, running back Frank Gore, defensive tackle Gabe Wright, wide receiver Kenny Stills, cornerback Tony Lippett, kicker Jason Sanders, kicker Greg Joseph, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, tight end Mike Gesicki, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, running back Kalen Ballage, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, tight end Durham Smythe, quarterback David Fales, wide receiver Albert Wilson, defensive tackle Akeem Spence, linebacker Chase Allen, defensive end Cameron Wake, running back Senorise Perry, and tight end MarQueis Gray, offensive lineman Ted Larsen, defensive end Andre Branch, running back Kenyan Drake, defensive end Quincy Redmon, quarterback Bryce Petty, wide receiver Francis Owusu, defensive end Jonathan Woodard, defensive end Charles Harris, center Connor Hilland, guard Jesse Davis, safety Reshad Jones, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, guard Isaac Asiata, defensive end Robert Quinn, wide receiver Drew Morgan, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, and linebacker Mike Hull, and tight end Gavin Escobar, and wide receiver Rashawn Scott. Today, we add defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

2017 Review

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Godchaux went on to make an immediate impact for the Dolphins. He played in 15 games last season, starting five, and recorded 26 tackles, one pass defense, and one forced fumble. During the year, he regularly rotated with Jordan Phillips as Ndamukong Suh maintained a steady presence at one of the DT positions. He displayed a ferocious play style and routinely penetrated the offensive line.

Why he could progress

With Suh now in Los Angeles, Godchaux has a unique opportunity to hold down a starting position on his own. The Dolphins have three potential starters as defensive tackle in Godchaux, Phillips, and veteran Akeem Spence. Spence seems to be in line to secure a starting spot, leaving Godchaux to battle it out with Phillips. Through two preseason games this year, Godchaux has earned both starts playing next to Spence, showing that he is in the lead to start when the regular season arrives.

Being atop the depth chart should help Godchaux’s progression as a player, given that he’ll see more playing time, and it’s a well known fact that second-year players never get better by sitting on the bench. No longer a rookie, Godchaux should now be used to the speed of the NFL level, Miami’s defensive scheme, and his responsibilities on the team, leaving him free to simply go out and play ball.

Why he could regress

Suh’s absence could potentially be a detriment to Godchaux’s progression as well. Without the hulking force of Suh by his side, Godchaux could struggle to become “the guy” in the trenches. Miami badly needs someone to step up on the interior, and Suh’s shoes are big ones to fill. I mean, the man probably wears size 15 cleats, but I digress. If Godchaux fails to take on that role, he could cede his spot to Phillips or fellow sophomore tackle Vincent Taylor.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

As Godchaux is in line for a starting position, his odds of making the team aren’t in question. He’s is locked in to make the roster barring any unforeseen anomalies.