Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Eric Decker no lock to make the Patriots’ roster - Pats Pulpit

Patriots roster breakdown: WR Eric Decker.





Breakdown of Sam Darnold’s first quarter passing attempts vs. Washington - Gang Green Nation

Let’s take a look at Sam Darnold’s first quarter passing attempts in last week’s preseason game against Washington.

1-10-NYJ 20 (9:19 1st) (Shotgun) 14-S.Darnold pass short right to 83-E.Tomlinson...





Josh Allen named starting quarterback for Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s game against Cincinnati Bengals - Buffalo Rumblings

The seventh overall pick will take the field as the starter against the Bengals

AFC NORTH:

Jimmy Smith’s potential suspension could open up the door for the Ravens’ bubble players - Baltimore Beatdown

Minutes before the Ravens’ third preseason game, the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported that cornerback Jimmy Smith is facing a multi-game suspension. This was significant news for Baltimore as Smith...





Steelers’ Vance McDonald is starting to look like an unreliable player - Behind the Steel Curtain

It’s late summer and Steelers’ tight end Vance McDonald is dealing with yet another injury. This raises the question of whether his constant physical setbacks make him an unreliable player.





4 winners and 2 losers after the Bengals cut safety George Iloka - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals keep cutting veterans in favor of young guns. Is Michael Johnson next?





Josh Gordon returns to Browns, but hurdles remain - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon returned to the team, but there are some roadblocks to him seeing the field.

AFC SOUTH:

Texans v. 49ers: Post-Game Review And Quick Thoughts - Battle Red Blog

Here are my quick thoughts from Saturday night’s game.





Recapping Matt LaFleur’s play calling against Tampa Bay - Music City Miracles

This is a friendly reminder that the final scores of preseason games mean absolutely nothing.

While the Titans lost 30-14 to the Buccaneers last night, there was still a lot of positives to take...





Should the Jacksonville Jaguars trade for Teddy Bridgewater? - Big Cat Country

Should the Jacksonville Jaguars trade for Teddy Bridgewater?

Ever since rumors started surfacing that the New York Jets were looking to unload Bridgewater, the Jaguars have been at or near the top...





Colts one of several teams named by Vegas as favorites to land Le’Veon Bell - Stampede Blue

With no long-term deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Le’Veon Bell is expected to be in a different uniform when 2019 season rolls around.

Las Vegas named the Indianapolis Colts as one of the...

AFC WEST:

‘Rolls Royce’ Freeman should have the No. 1 RB spot locked in - Mile High Report

The First & 10 @ 10 crew discussed the running backs competition, and at least one host believes Royce Freeman made his case to be named the starter now.





Surge or Static: Undrafted rookies steal the spotlight - Bolts From The Blue

A pair of UDFAs stole the show while a veteran unfortunately underwhelmed.





Football Outsiders: ‘Nothing scarier’ for Raiders than Jon Gruden’s old-school coaching mentality - Silver And Black Pride

In the last few weeks, the good folks at Football Outsiders have been answering a series of questions from each SBNation football blog, including us here at Silver and Black Pride. This week, we...





Does Patrick Mahomes make Kansas City Chiefs’ RPOs more efficient? - Arrowhead Pride

He just might.

NFC EAST:

Pat’s Perspectives: Change has been good for the Giants - Big Blue View

How Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur have begun repairing the Giants





Carson Wentz felt good back in Eagles team drills, but it’s “still gonna be close” for Week 1 - Bleeding Green Nation

Plus, Mike Groh talks play-calling strategy and gives Jordan Mailata update.





Cowboys center Travis Frederick seeking additional medical opinions stinger issues - Blogging The Boys

Hopefully all is well.





Official: Redskins sign Adrian Peterson - Hogs Haven

AD in DC

NFC NORTH:

Packers can redeem years of coming up short with big 2018 - Acme Packing Company

After hanging on just below championship level the last few season, an offseason of change has Green Bay feeling Super.





Ndamukong Suh reflects on time with Lions, ‘villain’ image - Pride Of Detroit

The former Lion opened up about his time in Detroit and his negative portrayal in the media.





Chicago Bears dodge bullet as Leonard Floyd breaks hand, not expected to miss time - Windy City Gridiron

The third-year pass rusher broke two fingers in his right hand and is not expected to miss any time. That exhale you hear is a collective sigh of relief at Halas Hall.





Minnesota Vikings: Will the hurtin’ ever stop? - Daily Norseman

Heartbreaks and heartaches, we’ll get through it together

NFC SOUTH:

Hau’oli Kikaha’s run with the Saints could be nearing an end - Canal Street Chronicles

The former Washington Huskies DE faces an uphill climb to make the Saints final 53-man roster.





Takk McKinley is ready to break out, as Football Outsiders knows - The Falcoholic

Unsurprisingly, one of the league’s leading groups of analysts think Takk is going to eat.





Carolina Panthers fans should be ‘cautiously optimistic’ about 2018 offense under Norv Turner - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers offense under Norv Turner may not be drastically better than it was under Mike Shula, according to Football Outsiders.





Buccaneers rookie receiver Justin Watson continues to make strides - Bucs Nation

Rookie bounces back after game one fumble.

NFC WEST:

49ers injury news: WR Trent Taylor is almost back to form - Niners Nation

While he looked good in a limited sample size on Saturday’s preseason game, the 49ers wide receiver is still recovering from back surgery.





Football Outsider’s looks at the pairing of Mike McCoy and Sam Bradford for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Talking shop with FO to take a look at five pressing issues heading into the 2018 season for the Arizona Cardinals.





Jason Myers released, confirming Sebastian Janikowski as Seahawks kicker for 2018 - Field Gulls

Not only did the Seattle Seahawks release punter Jon Ryan after ten years with the team, they’ve also settled on the placekicker spot.

The Seahawks announced on Monday that they’ve released...





LA Rams RT Rob Havenstein contract extension 2018 - Turf Show Times

Yet another player not named Aaron Donald agrees to a major contract extension.