Dolphins injury update for Aug. 21

The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field on Tuesday, preparing for the team’s third preseason game, a home contest against the Baltimore Ravens. This game, typically the “dress rehearsal” game for the regular season, should feature more of the starters, along with game planning and full pre-game work from the team. Leading to the game, the Dolphins have some lingering injuries that may or may not hold players out on Saturday night.

As of Tuesday’s practice, the Dolphins were still without running back Kalen Ballage, linebacker Mike Hull, wide receiver DeVante Parker, defensive end William Hayes, center Jake Brendel, and safety Trae Elston. Ballage is currently in the concussion protocol while Hull injured his knee during the team’s first preseason game and Parker is battling a broken middle finger, an injury sustained when his hand got caught in another player’s shoulder pads during practice. Hayes has a hamstring injury, Brendel has a calf issue, and Elston is dealing with a shoulder problem.

The Dolphins did see several players return to practice on Tuesday, with wide receiver Kenny Stills, tight end MarQueis Gray, cornerback Tony Lippett, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips all on the field. Stills has had an ankle and calf injury, but appears to be fully back from that, while Gray is still in the concussion protocol, but has been cleared for some practice activities. Lippett and Phillips both missed the team’s game on Friday, but were back at practice on Tuesday. Lippett sustained an ankle injury early in training camp, and is being slowly returned to work, in part because of the Achilles tendon tear he sustained last year. Phillips has been recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins will next play on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens in the third preseason game for Miami.