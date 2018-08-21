2019 NFL Draft Preview: Offensive Tackles

The Miami Dolphins currently have Laremy Tunsil and Ja’wuan James as their starting offensive tackles. While I think this duo is pretty solid, James on the last year of his deal (which is making him the highest paid RT in the NFL by the way) and Tunsil hasn’t been the elite tackle many predicted he would be. I still like Tunsil a lot, I think he can be a high level type guy and I am hoping he takes the next step this season. James on the other hand is a solid tackle but not a great one; and depending on what he’s asking for....well lets just say I have serious doubts that we resign him after this season.

As I said earlier, the Dolphins look pretty good for this season, but they will have a need at OT in the off season and there’s no doubt in my mind they will be looking closely that this offensive tackle group.

Greg Little , Ole Miss (Jr.)

Greg Little is a popular name when it comes to this draft class. He has been a hard guy to scout and I am going to be honest; I really don’t know how I feel about him. He can be dominant at times and he can be bad at times. It will be interesting to see how he plays this season; he’s got all the talent in the world to be a top level OT. He needs to put all that potential now into his play on a consistent basis.

Jonah Williams , Alabama (Jr.)

Williams stands out in film. I tend to notice hustle players/ high effort players and that is Williams. He sprints downfield to throw blocks; I love that. He’s a strong guy that is pretty well rounded. He drives well and uses his hands effectively. I did see him get beat in pass protection a little more than I’d like but I think Williams has potential and the film to prove he’s a top half of the draft type guy.

Trey Adams , Washington (Sr.)

Trey Adams could have been a high pick in the 2018 NFL Draft but after tearing his ACL last October, he announced he was returning for his senior year. As a player, Adams has the ability to be dominant at times. I think he’s both a good run and pass blocker. He’s a big guy and uses his size to his advantage. He does a good job getting to the 2nd level and I love seeing him not only latch onto defenders but drive them as well. If Adams is back to 100% healthy this season he could end up being a top pick in this draft.

Andre Dillard , Washington St. (Sr.)

The first thing that stands out to me about Dillard is his hands. He’s good strong hands that he uses quite well. He shows good upper body as also and the footwork to kick slide when in pass protection. I’d like to see him latch on better and play a little more consistently; but overall I was impressed with his tape.

Yodny Cajuste , West Virginia (Sr.)

Quickness and athleticism would be the first 2 ways to describe Cajuste. He’s a good size tackle that has a great first step and like Dillard, has strong hands. I think he’s got a great anchor and is very solid in pass protection. His run blocking is pretty good, I’d like to see more of a consistency when it comes to driving and latching onto opponents. This season is a big one for Cajuste; who is flying under the radar a bit. He could be a early draft pick.

Yosuah Nijman , Virginia Tech (Sr)

Nijman stood out on film to me last season. I thought he turned in some quality games, especially against Clemson. He’s a bit inconsistent and raw but Nijman is an underrated guy who could be a high level player in the NFL.



Other Offensive Tackle prospects:

Isaiah Prince, Ohio St. (Sr.)

Bobby Evans, Oklahoma (Sr)

Kaleb McGray, Washington (Sr)

Calvin Anderson, Texas (Sr)

Zack Bailey, South Carolina (Sr)

Mitch Hyatt, Clemson (Sr)

Alex Bars, Notre Dame (Sr)

Ului Lapuaho, BYU (Sr)

Jawaan Taylor, Florida (Jr)

Chris Linstrom, Boston College (Sr)