2018 NFL Hall Of Fame Game Live Thread

After what seems like forever for the die-hard football fan, NFL football is back. It’s preseason, but hey, its something! This seasons Hall Of Fame Game features the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens. This year will be the second consecutive year that they HOF game is played on a Thursday night as apposed to the Sunday slot that it had previously held. As Kevin mentioned in his earlier post, this move is due to the NFL wanting the induction ceremony to be the last even of the weekend after the failure of two years ago when the game was canceled because the paint on the field was wrong. How does that even happen at the NFL level?

This game like most of your early preseason games will feature mostly rookies and backups as the stars and assumed starters are often left on the bench or even in street clothes in order to protect their best assets.

As a reminder, these live game threads are just like any other thread on the site and all site rules must still be followed. Please do not post, request or mention any illegal online game streams for this game or any future games in the thread or anywhere else on the site.

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens

Time: Thursday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

TV: NBC

Online Stream: NBC Sports

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

Weather: 77˚F, Mostly cloudy; Thunderstorms prior to kickoff

Odds: Ravens -2 | O/U: 33

Chicago Bears SBNation site: Windy City Gridiron

Baltimore Ravens SBNation site: Baltimore Beatdown

Hall of Fame Class of 2018: Contributor Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer, linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss, wide receiver Terrell Owens, and linebacker Brian Urlacher

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Saturday, August 4, 7pm ET on NFL Network and ESPN