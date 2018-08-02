William Hayes injury headlines training camp day seven for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins may have suffered their first true injury of the 2018 season on Thursday when defensive end William Hayes limped off the field. It was not initially clear if Hayes had injured his knee or his ankle, however it was clear that his right leg was not 100 percent anymore.

Hayes joined the Dolphins in 2017 as a run-stuffing defensive end, providing depth to the line. He played in ten games, ending the year on injured reserve due to a back issue, and recorded 19 tackles with one sack. He was re-signed this offseason and is expected to again rotate into games in running situations as well as slide inside to play defensive tackle in passing situations.

While there has been no report on the severity of Hayes’ injury, if he is forced to miss any practice time, the Dolphins will likely provide more reps to Charles Harris as well as younger players like Cameron Malveaux, Claudy Mathieu, Jonathan Woodard, and Quincy Redmon.

If Hayes has to miss time, he will join a few other players from the team who are not practicing. Wide receiver Isaiah Ford had been playing in a red, no-contact jersey but was still going full speed and taking hits the first few days of camp, but has now been on the sidelines the last couple of days due to a shoulder injury. Tight end A.J. Derby has been out with a foot injury, offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James has missed two days of practice with a strain, and center Jake Brendel has been sidelined due to a leg issue. Tight end MarQueis Gray also did not practice on Thursday, though no reason was disclosed.