Hall of Fame Game 2018: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens game time, TV schedule, online stream, more

We have reached that magic date on the calendar! Football is back! In whatever form it is when tonight’s 2018 Hall of Fame Game kicks off, given this is the first 2018 NFL Preseason game and the first of five preseason games for the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens. The game may not be the prettiest football we will see this year, but it is football and we are ready for the teams to hit the field.

This is the second year in which the Hall of Fame Game will be played on Thursday, rather than on Sunday. The league decided, after the 2016 game was cancelled due to paint issue on the field, the enshrinement ceremony for the new class entering the Hall of Fame should be the last event of the weekend. That moved the game to the earlier kickoff date, and means we get football a little earlier.

The Hall of Fame game typically has few, if any, starters playing in it, so we will probably see plenty of the depth players for both the Bears and the Ravens.

Of course, we have everything you need to watch tonight’s game:

How to watch Hall of Fame Game

Who: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens

Time: Thursday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m. ET

Place: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

Weather: 77˚F, Mostly cloudy; Thunderstorms prior to kickoff

Online: NBC Sports

Odds: Ravens -2 | O/U: 33

Chicago Bears team site: Windy City Gridiron

Baltimore Ravens team site: Baltimore Beatdown

Hall of Fame Class of 2018: Contributor Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer, linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss, wide receiver Terrell Owens, and linebacker Brian Urlacher

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Saturday, August 4, 7pm ET on NFL Network and ESPN