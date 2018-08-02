Miami Dolphins training camp 2018: Practice 7 live updates and chat

The seventh practice of the Miami Dolphins’ 2018 training camp is here. The team is getting closer and closer to their scrimmage - which comes up on Saturday - as well as their first preseason game - a week from tonight. The 2018 season is finally getting close.

You can find everything you need to know about the Dolphins and their 2018 training camp with our A-to-Z training camp primer.

Below, you will find a Twitter list that includes the media members who are covering today’s training camp practice. You can also jump down to the comments section of this post to talk to other fans about what is happening at practice.

The remaining practices, including today’s workout, are:

Thursday, August 2 - 8:30am

Friday, August 3 - 8:30am

Saturday, August 4 - 11am - Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

Monday, August 6 - 8:30am

Tuesday, August 7 - 8:30am

Monday, August 13 - 8:30am

Tuesday, August 14 - 8:30am

The preseason schedule for the Dolphins this year is:

Week 1 - Thursday, August 9 - 7pm

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 - Friday, August 17 - 7:30pm

@ Carolina Panthers

Week 3 - Saturday, August 25 - 7pm

vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 4 - Thursday, August 30 - 7pm

@ Atlanta Falcons