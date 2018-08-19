 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phinsider Meme Central: Preseason Game 2

By nashmax73 and Josh Houtz
@nashmax73

Our second fake game is in the books and things look much more promising. Granted HC Adam Gase isn’t all that interested in playing poker with his cards face-up, so we’re being fed vanilla plays on both sides of the ball till the action on the field is meaningful, but even Stevie Wonder can note the team trends thus far. So without further ado, let’s jump right into this weeks batch of memes...

Is it just me or does redshirt rookie MLB Raekwon McMillan look a tad bit lost?

Raekwon Lost
@nashmax73

You know who isn’t lost? Reshad da Gawd in da house of the Lawd!

Reshad da Gawd
@nashmax73

These may be fake games, but Cam Newton is wondering how he got concussed on a Robert Quinn sack. Well, it seems he got tea-bagged by Quinn’s enormous sack. Cam is being evaluated for CTE damage.

Cam Concussion
@nashmax73

“C” is for “Cookie”

“Fig Newton is technically a cookie.”

“Cookie Monster like cookies!”

Cookie Monster likes Newtons
@nashmax73

Kenyan Drake showed off his explosiveness in Friday’s preseason game vs the Panthers. The third-year running back is destined to have a big season. Which begs the question... can anyone or anything stop Kenyan Drake?

Nothing can stop Kenyan Drake | @houtz

After a long day of playing meaningless football games, what lineman doesn’t want a nice, warm slice of pizza? “Hey field goal unit, if you want some pizza raise your hand.”

Who wants some pizza? | @houtz

The days are numbered for former second-round draft pick Leonte Carroo in Miami. His underwhelming preseason coupled with his lack of production throughout his three-year career, makes him an unlikely candidate for the 53-man roster. He may never live up to the hype, but let’s remember Leonte Carroo before his impending descent.

“I am Carroot” | @houtz

