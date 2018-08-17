Dolphins at Panthers final score and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers have completed their Preseason Week 2 contest, with the Dolphins falling to the Panthers, 27 - 20.

1st Half

Surprisngly, Adam Gase left the starting offense in well into the 2nd quarter. And as I sat and ate some Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, I couldn’t help but get ticked off at the Panthers announce for mispronouncing Tannehill.

Speaking of Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins starting quarterback looked sharp throwing the quick short to intermediate throws. It just appeared like Gase was trying to protect his quarterback.

No one on the starting offense really stood out besides a long Kenyan Drake run.

The starting defense was meh as Robert Quinn recorded two sacks, Xavien Howard had an interception, and the defensive line created pressure on Cam Newton. On the first Panthers drive, Christian McCaffrey took a nice 71 yard run to the house

Again, penalties killed the starting defense and offense.

With 2:07 left in the second Brock Osweiler stepped in at quarterback. He proceeded to not really do anything. Both the offense and defense was really vanilla.

Jason Sanders and Greg Joseph were both given chances as neither one missed a field goal with Sanders kicking 2 while Joseph kicked 1.

We will hopefully get a better grasp of this team next week, since it will be the game where the starters play for mostly the first half and perhaps into the third quarter.

2nd Half

Carolina gets the ball to start the half and the defense ends up stopping them around midfield. Jerome Baker was flying around the field, along with Charles Harris.

The first drive for the offense, led by Oswiler, goes three and out. The o-line couldn’t run or pass block and forced the Dolphins to punt. Thankfully the defense forces a three and out on the proceeding Panthers drive.

Osweiler still in with 7 minutes left in the 3rd. He gets hammered on his first throw, but completes it to Thomas Duarte. Senorise Perry with a HUGE run is negated by an Issac Asiata hold. Asiata is trying to make the team but not helping his cause there. After that penalty, no surprise, the Dolphins can’t convert and have to punt, but it’s a great one by Matt Haack pining the Panthers inside the 10 yard line.

Safety Maurice Smith quickly ends that drive with a interception. David Fales is now in at quarterback for the Dolphins and cannot do anything on his first drive except run pass the line of scrimmage and throw an illegal forward pass. Sanders proceeds to make his third field goal of the night.

With the Panthers driving, we reach the end of the 3rd quarter with the Panthers leading 13 -12.

Cordrea Tankersley appears to be struggling as he allowed two long completions. The Dolphins were hoping he could compete for the position opposite Howard, but that doesn’t appear to be the case right now. The Panthers proceed to score on a short touchdown run with Cameron Artis-Payne. Panthers up 20 - 12.

Buddy Howell takes a run for 31 yards with Fales still in at quarterback. Fales then throws an interception on the next play. UGH.

Tankersly gets beat again and is not helping his cause as he never turned around to look for the ball. The Panthers drive downfield but have to settle for a field goal, but Graham Gano misses it.

Fales and the Dolphins offense cannot do anything on the next drive after failing to convert on 4th down past midfield.

Kenjon Barner manhandling the Dolphins defense as he breaks off two big runs. TWO MINUTE WARNING....FINALLY! Panthers score on the next play after break thanks to a run by Elijah Hood. 27 - 12 Panthers.

Bryce Petty now in at quarterback and completes his first pass for a first down. Petty is firing on all cylinders and leading the Dolphins offense down the field. Petty decides to run with it and scores on a 15 yards touchdown run followed by a Jeremy Langford two point conversion run up the middle. 27 - 20 now.

Petty has looked good in both games so far and has looked better than Osweiler and Fales. Maybe it’s time to see what he has with the second stringers.

The Dolphins decide not to go for the onside kick and this game is over after the Panthers kneel to end the game.

Final score: 27 -20, Panthers.