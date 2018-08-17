Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers Game Information and Live Thread

Your Miami Dolphins will take on the Carolina Panthers this evening in their second game of the pre-season as an away game. Their first pre-season game saw them lose to the Tampa Ba Buccaneers at home at Hard Rock Stadium. Tonight will hopefully serve to answer some more questions about this roster for both the coaching staff and the fan base. One position to keep an eye on tonight is corner-back with rumors that the team is in the market for a starting caliber corner to start opposite Xavian Howard.

Miami Dolphins (0-1) at Carolina Panthers (1-0)

Preseason Week 2

August 17, 2018

Game time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Weather: 84˚F, Mostly cloudy

Miami TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): CBS (Miami and West Palm Beach); NBC (Fort Myers); ABC (Orlando)

Miami TV Announcers: Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Nat Moore

Carolina TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): CW (Charlotte, Myrtle Beach); ABC (Raleigh-Durham, Norfolk, Augusta); CBS (Greensboro, Charleston); NBC (Greenville NC, Greenville SC); Fox (Wilmington, Columbia, Roanoke, Savannah); My (Honolulu)

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL gamesand free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket(paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); The Dolphins have announced that they will stream preseason games on Dolphins.com for fans in the local markets.

NFL Network Replay: Saturday, 6:30 am ET

Odds: Panthers -3 | O/U: 43

All-time record: Dolphins 4-2 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Panthers 45-21 @ Carolina (Week 10, 2017)

Streak: Panthers 2 wins (2013, 2017); Dolphins 4-2 last six

Dolphins 2017 Schedule

PS Week 1 (Aug 9) - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - L 26-24

PS Week 2 (Aug 17) - @ Carolina Panthers

PS Week 3 (Aug 25) - vs. Baltimore Ravens

PS Week 4 (Aug 30) - @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets

Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots

Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions

Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots

Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills