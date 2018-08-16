Dolphins at Panthers Preseason Week 2 TV schedule, online stream, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins’ 2018 preseason continues on Friday as the team heads north to visit the Carolina Panthers. The Dolphins are coming off a loss last week to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an entertaining game that featured some strong performances from some of the Dolphins players, but left some question marks still to be addressed before the regular season begins.

The Dolphins shook things up this week, including releasing defensive tackle Gabe Wright after a fight at practice and the addition of veteran defensive tackle, and former Dolphins player, Kendall Langford. The team is also believed to be in the market for a cornerback, especially if the shakeup to the depth chart made this week, with nickel cornerback Bobby McCain sliding outside and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick assuming the slot duties, does not see improvement from the position group against the Panthers.

Everything you need to know about the game is below:

Miami Dolphins (0-1) at Carolina Panthers (1-0)

Preseason Week 2

August 17, 2018

Game time: 7:30pm ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Weather: 84˚F, Mostly cloudy

Miami TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): CBS (Miami and West Palm Beach); NBC (Fort Myers); ABC (Orlando)

Miami TV Announcers: Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Nat Moore

Carolina TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): CW (Charlotte, Myrtle Beach); ABC (Raleigh-Durham, Norfolk, Augusta); CBS (Greensboro, Charleston); NBC (Greenville NC, Greenville SC); Fox (Wilmington, Columbia, Roanoke, Savannah); My (Honolulu)

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL games and free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket (paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); The Dolphins have announced that they will stream preseason games on Dolphins.com for fans in the local markets.

NFL Network Replay: Saturday, 6:30 am ET

Odds: Panthers -3 | O/U: 43

All-time record: Dolphins 4-2 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Panthers 45-21 @ Carolina (Week 10, 2017)

Streak: Panthers 2 wins (2013, 2017); Dolphins 4-2 last six

Enemy blog: Cat Scratch Reader | Twitter: @CatScratchReadr

Phinsider on Twitter: @ThePhinsider

Phinsider on Facebook

Dolphins 2017 Schedule

PS Week 1 (Aug 9) - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - L 26-24

PS Week 2 (Aug 17) - @ Carolina Panthers

PS Week 3 (Aug 25) - vs. Baltimore Ravens

PS Week 4 (Aug 30) - @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets

Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots

Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions

Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots

Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills