Phinsider Radio: Talking fantasy with Matt Harmon, the DeVante Parker problem, training camp and a look at the Carolina Panthers game

This week on Phinsider Radio, we are joined by Matt Harmon of Yahoo Fantasy Football. Harmon discusses his transition from the NFL Network to Yahoo, talks about which Dolphins players to watch out for this fantasy season, talks the tight end position and how tough it is in fantasy, and gives us his a player who he thinks will bust and one who he thinks will have a breakout season. Whether you’re a casual or die-hard fantasy football player, this is one interview you don’t want to miss.

After the interview, we take you around the NFL and lead into a conversation about Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson. We saw him on Hard Knocks argue with his coaches about players sitting on the sideline. We saw his quotes this past week that made many people scratch their head. Is Jackson in over his head and is he making the right decision to start Tyrod Taylor? We dive into those details and give our thoughts.

One of the biggest questions this past week has been about DeVante Parker. Is it time for the Miami Dolphins to move on from him or should they continue to try to find his potential? All of us disagree on which direction to take. Tune in to hear our thoughts and leave yours below.

Finally, we recap the week’s events and preview this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Who will we be watching and what players do we think will see an increased role? It’s preseason, so it’s hard to give a true evaluation, but there are things we can take away from each practice and game.