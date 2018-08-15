90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Rashawn Scott

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series is back today with another in-depth look at the players who are currently vying to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. This series of articles takes a look at each individual on the roster, breaking down how they performed in 2017, why they could progress or regress in 2018, and the odds that the player makes the team when the regular season arrives.

This year, we have already finished the reviews for wide receiver Leonte Carroo, punter Matt Haack, safety T.J. McDonald, running back Buddy Howell, wide receiver DeVante Parker, defensive end William Hayes, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, safety/cornerback Walt Aikens, defensive end Claudy Mathieu, linebacker Kiko Alonso, cornerback Xavien Howard, long snapper Lucas Gravelle, wide receiver Danny Amendola, tight end A.J. Derby, running back Frank Gore, defensive tackle Gabe Wright, wide receiver Kenny Stills, cornerback Tony Lippett, kicker Jason Sanders, kicker Greg Joseph, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, tight end Mike Gesicki, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, running back Kalen Ballage, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, tight end Durham Smythe, quarterback David Fales, wide receiver Albert Wilson, defensive tackle Akeem Spence, linebacker Chase Allen, defensive end Cameron Wake, running back Senorise Perry, and tight end MarQueis Gray, offensive lineman Ted Larsen, defensive end Andre Branch, running back Kenyan Drake, defensive end Quincy Redmon, quarterback Bryce Petty, wide receiver Francis Owusu, defensive end Jonathan Woodard, defensive end Charles Harris, center Connor Hilland, guard Jesse Davis, safety Reshad Jones, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, guard Isaac Asiata, defensive end Robert Quinn, wide receiver Drew Morgan, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, and linebacker Mike Hull, and tight end Gavin Escobar. Today, we add wide receiver Rashawn Scott.

2017 Review

Scott has spent two years on the Dolphins, playing in three total games and recording no statistics. In 2017, he began the season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) because of a foot injury he suffered during training camp. He was activated from the PUP in late October, was waived in late November, and was then re-signed to the practice squad. The Dolphins promoted Scott back to the active roster for the team’s season finale in late December.

Why he might progress

Scott has stuck around the team for two years because he possesses talent that’s clear to see for both coaches and fans. At 6’2” and 203lbs, Scott has the size to be a perimeter receiver in the NFL and the hands make all the catches, yet he’s struggled to stay healthy.

If he can stay on the field, the third year wideout may finally be able to make an impact. With Jarvis Landry now in Cleveland, and with DeVante Parker continuing to disappoint in camp (and struggling to stay healthy himself), there’s room on the depth chart for Scott to take a spot. There’s also the fact that every pass catcher on the team will benefit from Ryan Tannehill returning after a year of Jay Cutler’s anemic play.

Why he might regress

If Scott continues to spend more time in the trainers room than on the football field, he may finally run out of chances with the Dolphins. And while it’s true that Landry is gone and that Parker is proving himself a bust, the team does have other options at receiver. Albert Wilson has turned heads in camp, as has Isaiah Ford. Francis Owusu has made plays during preseason action as well, so Scott has competition to claim a spot.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

With Parker’s most recent injury, there’s more reason than ever for the Dolphins to keep six receivers on the roster. Parker, Wilson, Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, and Jakeem Grant are all locks at this point. My bets are on Ford to take the sixth spot, but Scott has an outside shot. I’d say he’s the second most likely receiver to make a claim for the sixth position, followed by Leonte Carroo, Owusu, and others.