Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Tom Brady ‘hopes’ to play for Patriots beyond 2019 - Pats Pulpit

New England’s passer is not yet ready to call it quits.





Jets vs. Redskins: 5 Questions with Hogs Haven - Gang Green Nation

Michael Nania’s Q&A with Hogs Haven





Video Analysis: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s NFL preseason debut - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo’s rookie quarterback is talented and aggressive.

AFC NORTH:

Film Review: Ravens vs. Rams preseason part 1 - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Rams 33-7 in Week one of the preseason. Baltimore’s offense excelled in this matchup, particularly the first-team. That unit only played one series,...





Mike Tomlin will not change his coaching style to suit the critics - Behind the Steel Curtain

Mike Tomlin hears the criticism about the way he runs his team, but pays no mind to the noise coming from outside the organization.





4 winners and 4 losers from Bengals training camp - Cincy Jungle

Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate are on the rise as the Bengals enter the heart of the preseason.





Cleveland Browns continue to be linked to Dez Bryant - Dawgs By Nature

Rumors won’t stop tying team to aging wide receiver who is looking for a new home.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Roster Moves: Texans Add Quan Bray, Cut DeAndrew White - Battle Red Blog

The Texans add another player who can return kicks and catch passes.





Harold Landry earns “elite” PFF grade for his performance against Green Bay - Music City Miracles

The rookie made a statement on Thursday night and people are taking notice.





What should the Jaguars do with Dante Fowler Jr? - Big Cat Country

Duval might have its newest villain in Dante Fowler Jr.

Your Jacksonville Jaguars are in the media limelight this morning, and it’s not for the greatest of reasons. A practice skirmish between...





Frank Reich’s offense: The 2018 Indianapolis Colts | Balance on the ground - Stampede Blue

Over the past few days I have given you a more intricate look at what I expect the 2018 Frank Reich led Indianapolis Colts offense to look like. I have arrived at this conclusion based on his...

AFC WEST:

Film Study: Don’t panic on the Denver Broncos’ run defense - Mile High Report

The stout Denver run defense of a year ago was nowhere to be found on Saturday night.





Why Hasn’t Hunter Henry Been Placed On Injured Reserve Yet? - Bolts From The Blue

Based on my social media timeline, it seems a large segment of the Los Angeles Chargers fan base is convinced Hunter Henry is going to play at some point in 2018. This, of course, is being fueled...





Raiders T Donald Penn agrees to take pay cut, return expected soon - Silver And Black Pride

Five days after a report surfaced that the Oakland Raiders wanted left tackle Donald Penn to take a pay cut, Penn has agreed to give up some money to make sure he stays on the roster, per the NFL...





Explaining KC Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen’s tibial plateau fracture - Arrowhead Pride

Diving into the Chiefs safety’s injury with our in-house medical expert, Aaron Borgmann.

NFC EAST:

Saquon Barkley has a mild hamstring strain, Pat Shurmur: “We’ll be smart with him” [Updated] - Big Blue View

Barkley tweaked a hamstring — read about that and more takeaways from coach Pat Shurmur’s media availability





Carson Wentz on returning in time for Eagles’ Week 1 game: “It’s gonna be close” - Bleeding Green Nation

Hear from the Eagles QB.





Encouraging stat predicts Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence will have another great season - Blogging The Boys

The Tank should roll again in 2018.





Report: Redskins cut Orlando Scandrick - Hogs Haven

#Redskins are releasing CB Orlando Scandrick, source says. Signed him to a two-year deal in the spring after getting cut by Dallas. Washington’s younger corners have impressed. Scandrick has a...

NFC NORTH:

Packers should trade for Khalil Mack if he becomes available - Acme Packing Company

The Raiders probably won’t trade their superstar pass rusher ... but what if they do?





Detroit Lions Roster Bubble Watch Week 2: Ameer Abdullah nearing roster-lock status - Pride Of Detroit

After an impressive preseason game, is Ameer Abdullah now a roster-lock?





Chicago Bears sign Roquan Smith to rookie contract - Windy City Gridiron

After much consternation and hair-pulling, finally a deal is done. Finally, there is peace.





Richie Incognito stirs the pot again with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer - Daily Norseman

It’s Richie’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

NFC SOUTH:

Saints have plenty of options at Linebacker - Canal Street Chronicles

Lots of bodies, but not a lot of incredibly exciting options.





Vic Beasley once again dedicating season to raise funds for childhood cancer research - The Falcoholic

Here’s how you can help.





CSR Eight for the 8-Ball: Training camp wrap-up edition - Cat Scratch Reader

We ask a popular toy from our childhood to answer complicated questions with simple answers, yet again.





Peyton Barber acknowledged as Buccaneers’ starting running back - Bucs Nation

The third-year back currently has the edge over rookie Ronald Jones II.

NFC WEST:

49ers depth chart: Kyle Shanahan says Alfred Morris has a chance at a roster spot - Niners Nation

He knows the offense, now we’ll wait and see if he can supplant some of the younger players.





Rosen’s debut: How did it stack up against the other rookie QBs? - Revenge of the Birds

Rookie Josh Rosen had his preseason debut on Saturday night. How did it compare to the other QBs from the 2018 draft class?





Seahawks position battles: Which WRs Seattle should keep - Field Gulls

It is more likely that the Seahawks would keep five receivers than it would be for them to keep six, so let’s keep that number as the target for the purposes of this piece. Even though you may...





Reports suggest LA Rams and DL Aaron Donald nearing contract extension - Turf Show Times

Could the Rams be on the verge of being able to #paytheman?