Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Tom Brady ‘hopes’ to play for Patriots beyond 2019 - Pats Pulpit
New England’s passer is not yet ready to call it quits.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets vs. Redskins: 5 Questions with Hogs Haven - Gang Green Nation
Michael Nania’s Q&A with Hogs Haven
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Video Analysis: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s NFL preseason debut - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo’s rookie quarterback is talented and aggressive.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Film Review: Ravens vs. Rams preseason part 1 - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Rams 33-7 in Week one of the preseason. Baltimore’s offense excelled in this matchup, particularly the first-team. That unit only played one series,...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Mike Tomlin will not change his coaching style to suit the critics - Behind the Steel Curtain
Mike Tomlin hears the criticism about the way he runs his team, but pays no mind to the noise coming from outside the organization.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
4 winners and 4 losers from Bengals training camp - Cincy Jungle
Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate are on the rise as the Bengals enter the heart of the preseason.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns continue to be linked to Dez Bryant - Dawgs By Nature
Rumors won’t stop tying team to aging wide receiver who is looking for a new home.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Roster Moves: Texans Add Quan Bray, Cut DeAndrew White - Battle Red Blog
The Texans add another player who can return kicks and catch passes.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Harold Landry earns “elite” PFF grade for his performance against Green Bay - Music City Miracles
The rookie made a statement on Thursday night and people are taking notice.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
What should the Jaguars do with Dante Fowler Jr? - Big Cat Country
Duval might have its newest villain in Dante Fowler Jr.
Your Jacksonville Jaguars are in the media limelight this morning, and it’s not for the greatest of reasons. A practice skirmish between...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Frank Reich’s offense: The 2018 Indianapolis Colts | Balance on the ground - Stampede Blue
Over the past few days I have given you a more intricate look at what I expect the 2018 Frank Reich led Indianapolis Colts offense to look like. I have arrived at this conclusion based on his...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Film Study: Don’t panic on the Denver Broncos’ run defense - Mile High Report
The stout Denver run defense of a year ago was nowhere to be found on Saturday night.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Why Hasn’t Hunter Henry Been Placed On Injured Reserve Yet? - Bolts From The Blue
Based on my social media timeline, it seems a large segment of the Los Angeles Chargers fan base is convinced Hunter Henry is going to play at some point in 2018. This, of course, is being fueled...
Los Angeles Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders T Donald Penn agrees to take pay cut, return expected soon - Silver And Black Pride
Five days after a report surfaced that the Oakland Raiders wanted left tackle Donald Penn to take a pay cut, Penn has agreed to give up some money to make sure he stays on the roster, per the NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Explaining KC Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen’s tibial plateau fracture - Arrowhead Pride
Diving into the Chiefs safety’s injury with our in-house medical expert, Aaron Borgmann.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Saquon Barkley has a mild hamstring strain, Pat Shurmur: “We’ll be smart with him” [Updated] - Big Blue View
Barkley tweaked a hamstring — read about that and more takeaways from coach Pat Shurmur’s media availability
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Carson Wentz on returning in time for Eagles’ Week 1 game: “It’s gonna be close” - Bleeding Green Nation
Hear from the Eagles QB.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Encouraging stat predicts Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence will have another great season - Blogging The Boys
The Tank should roll again in 2018.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Report: Redskins cut Orlando Scandrick - Hogs Haven
#Redskins are releasing CB Orlando Scandrick, source says. Signed him to a two-year deal in the spring after getting cut by Dallas. Washington’s younger corners have impressed. Scandrick has a...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers should trade for Khalil Mack if he becomes available - Acme Packing Company
The Raiders probably won’t trade their superstar pass rusher ... but what if they do?
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions Roster Bubble Watch Week 2: Ameer Abdullah nearing roster-lock status - Pride Of Detroit
After an impressive preseason game, is Ameer Abdullah now a roster-lock?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears sign Roquan Smith to rookie contract - Windy City Gridiron
After much consternation and hair-pulling, finally a deal is done. Finally, there is peace.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Richie Incognito stirs the pot again with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer - Daily Norseman
It’s Richie’s world, and we’re all just living in it.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints have plenty of options at Linebacker - Canal Street Chronicles
Lots of bodies, but not a lot of incredibly exciting options.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Vic Beasley once again dedicating season to raise funds for childhood cancer research - The Falcoholic
Here’s how you can help.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
CSR Eight for the 8-Ball: Training camp wrap-up edition - Cat Scratch Reader
We ask a popular toy from our childhood to answer complicated questions with simple answers, yet again.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Peyton Barber acknowledged as Buccaneers’ starting running back - Bucs Nation
The third-year back currently has the edge over rookie Ronald Jones II.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers depth chart: Kyle Shanahan says Alfred Morris has a chance at a roster spot - Niners Nation
He knows the offense, now we’ll wait and see if he can supplant some of the younger players.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Rosen’s debut: How did it stack up against the other rookie QBs? - Revenge of the Birds
Rookie Josh Rosen had his preseason debut on Saturday night. How did it compare to the other QBs from the 2018 draft class?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks position battles: Which WRs Seattle should keep - Field Gulls
It is more likely that the Seahawks would keep five receivers than it would be for them to keep six, so let’s keep that number as the target for the purposes of this piece. Even though you may...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Reports suggest LA Rams and DL Aaron Donald nearing contract extension - Turf Show Times
Could the Rams be on the verge of being able to #paytheman?
Loading comments...