Miami Dolphins training camp is coming to an end

The Miami Dolphins 2018 edition of training camp came to a close today. There are still many questions surrounding the Dolphins roster and how it will suss out. Thus far the offense has been dominated by the defense. Pre-snap penalties and false starts continually haunt the Dolphins offense. Eventually the offensive players will need to be held accountable for these mistakes. Offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn had right tackle Ja’Waun James run a lap around the field after committing a pre-snap penalty during Monday’s practice. My personal feeling is that much more needs to be done if they continue to make these mental mistakes. If it were up to me I would make the offense work on technique and watch film, until they tire of looking at film of themselves making the same mistakes.

Dolphins fans have become increasingly irritated over the yearswith the long term direction of the franchise. The Dolphins. over the last ten seasons, have only made the playoffs on two occasions, during the 2008 and 2016 campaigns. Long time Dolphins fans were used to winning before having to suffer through nearly two decades of mediocrity. Looking back on the 80’s and 90’s versions of the Dolphins you can see a team that consistently played at a high level. While not always dominant the Dolphins were the kind of team that could beat anyone on any given Sunday. The Phins made the playoffs in the 80’s five different times, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, and in 1985. The 90’s were even better seeing the team reach the playoffs seven times, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, and in 1999.

The Dolphins fan base could use a solid season to once again give them a glimmer of hope for the long term future of this team. Any excitement that the fan’s may be feeling now is being tempered by the negativity coming from the national media. ESPN recently rated the Dolphins 32nd out of 32 two teams in their NFL power rankings. This team is more talented than they are given credit for but they will continue to be disrespected until they show that they can win on a consistent basis.

One of the big question marks for the team as they move towards the 2018 regular season is who will line up opposite of corner-back Xavien Howard. As of now, the Dolphins coaches have a choice between multiple players, Torry McTyer, Cordrea Tankersley, or Tony Lippett. A recent tweet from Omar Kelly stated that, the Dolphins were aggressively pursuing another CB, be it a free agent or via a trade. This may indicate that the Miami Dolphins are not comfortable with Lippett, Tankersley, or McTyer playing opposite of Howard at this time. This might raise some red flags for the fan base as to how the coaching staff sees their current crop of corners. The Dolphins still have three full preseason games to figure it out.

Wide receiver are another area of concern for the team. Assumed starter DeVante Parker suffered an injury during last Sundays practice. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase spoke to the media today, telling them that Parker is listed with a finger injury. Following the presser a league source told Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post that Parker had suffered a broken left middle finger. Parker, as of now, is unable to catch a football. There is uncertainty as to his ability to be ready in time for the start of the regular season. In addition to Parker’s injury wide out Kenny Stills is also injured, nursing an ankle injury. Stills has now missed two full days of practice.

The 2018 NFL regular season is fast approaching with time remaining for the Dolphins to answer the questions surrounding their roster. The Dolphins next preseason game will be this Friday at the Carolina Panthers.