2018 Hall of Fame Inductees Announcement

I would first like to apologize for the delay in getting the results up for everyone and we still have more voting to go which has also been delayed as life continues to get in the way. Also my AirBNB did not have nearly the solid internet that I needed to post consistently. So after that info that no one probably cares about we get onto our announcements. This years class is a list of people that all deserve to be inducted and there were many others that missed the cut that would also have been equally deserving but there is next year and hopefully we can get these up earlier in the year so that some other well deserving site members get their names for ever enshrined.
Below are the 10 new inductees to the Phinsider Hall of Fame for 2018-
- Dolfan88
- scrappy the wildcat
- darrel owen
- dolhinsfan4lyfe
- Josh Houz
- Sand in Shoes
- Uncle Finster
- Mikegreenandassociates
- Phins Tifosi
- Coach 13
Congratulations to all of our 2018 inductees!
Below is the list of the previous years inductees-
2009 Inductees
Matty I
Little Nicky 21
Rzayo24
HuskerDolphin
2010 Inductees
Kevin Nogle
LeftCoastFinFan
MrMedic
Neo
2012 Inductees
James McKinney
Ohiofinfan4life
Chris Early
Keith Beebe
2016 Inductees
SUTTON
Alpha6
Brian Naidus
ct1361
WildZionBeaver
KDog92
KIH004
daytonadolfan
Strange
