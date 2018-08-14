Kalen Ballage, MarQueis Gray in concussion protocol

The Miami Dolphins had their most intense practice of training camp on Monday, a full pads workout with players being hit, along with multiple fights breaking out on the day. On Tuesday, as the team returned to the practice field for their final training camp public practice of the year, two players were on the sidelines with concussions.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Chris Perkins, both running back Kalen Ballage and tight end MarQueis Gray are in the concussion protocol. Gray’s injury happened in the middle of practice Monday, with the tight end taking a knee while trainers checked on him. He has been battling a leg issue this summer, so it was thought to be a problem relating to that, but it now appears it may have been a head injury.

It is unclear when Ballage’s injury occurred.

If Gray is unable to play in Friday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, his snaps will likely be split between the two rookies, Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, as well as Gavin Escobar and Thomas Duarte. A.J. Derby, who was thought to be a contender for a starting role at the position, is just returning from a foot injury and likely will see limited playing time Friday. Senorise Perry will likely see Ballage’s snaps if the rookie running back is unable to play.