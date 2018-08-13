Dolphins release Gabe Wright following day of fights in practice

The Miami Dolphins had a chippy day of practice on Monday, with multiple skirmishes and several hard hits and shoving. It was the most intense practice of the summer thus far, and at least one player went too far with his actions.

The Dolphins have released defensive tackle Gabe Wright, according to multiple media reports Monday night.

Wright hit starting running back Kenyan Drake with his elbow after one of the fights had broken up. The elbow was on Drake’s blindside.

In all, the Dolphins had four fights breakout on the day, so it is likely Wright, a 2015 fourth-round pick, was not likely to make the roster this year, so the team used him as an example to the locker room.

Miami’s top four defensive tackles appear to be set for this year, with Akeem Spence, Davon Godchaux, Jordan Phillips, and Vincent Taylor all likely locked onto the 53-man roster. The team could use defensive end William Hayes inside at defensive tackle as well.