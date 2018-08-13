Dolphins release depth chart ahead of Panthers game

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening preseason game for both teams. While losing any game is not fun, that game was more about the younger players getting experience - and Ryan Tannehill getting back on the field. Now, the team is preparing for their Preseason Week 2 contest, an away game when they visit the Carolina Panthers, and the team has updated their depth chart.

Of course, the team did not really change anything on the document. They added running back Jeremy Langford to the fifth team listing, placing him with Buddy Howell. Otherwise, the team will be heading into the Preseason Week 2 game with the same official depth chart.

Unofficially, and maybe more importantly, there are some changes to the depth chart the team has enacted in their training camp practices. On Sunday, it became clear that rookie Jerome Baker had jumped into the first team linebacker role, replacing Stephone Anthony who fell back to the second team. The Dolphins also made chances to the pass defense, with Minkah Fitzpatrick playing as the nickel cornerback, with Bobby McCain sliding outside as a boundary cornerback opposite Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins used “or” in a few places on the depth chart, such as the starting running back - with head coach Adam Gase joking last week he did that “just to be an a**hole.” To reflect that, both players are listed in the higher slot on the depth chart, then that spot is blank in the lower of the slots. Once a position has been exhausted of players, “None” is listed.

First Team

WR: DeVante Parker

LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG: Josh Sitton

C: Daniel Kilgore

RG: Jesse Davis

RT: Ja’Wuan James

TE: MarQueis Gray

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Kenyan Drake / Frank Gore

WR: Danny Amendola

WR: Kenny Stills

DE: Cameron Wake

DT: Jordan Phillips / Davon Godchaux

DT: Akeem Spence

DE: Robert Quinn

LB: Kiko Alonso

LB: Raekwon McMillan

LB: Stephone Anthony

CB: Xavien Howard

CB: Bobby McCain

S: Reshad Jones

S: T.J. McDonald

K: Jason Sanders

P: Matt Haack

LS: John Denney

KOR: Jakeem Grant

PR: Jakeem Grant

Second Team

WR: Jakeem Grant

LT: Zach Sterup

LG: Ted Larsen

C: Jake Brendel

RG: Isaac Asiata

RT: Sam Young

TE: A.J. Derby

QB: David Fales / Brock Osweiler

RB:

WR: Isaiah Ford

WR: Albert Wilson

DE: William Hayes

DT:

DT: Vincent Taylor

DE: Charles Harris

LB: Jerome Baker

LB: Chase Allen

LB: Terence Garvin

CB: Torry McTyer

CB: Cordrea Tankersley

S: Maurice Smith

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick

K: Greg Joseph

P: None

LS: Lucas Gravelle

KOR: Senorise Perry

PR: Danny Amendola

Third Team

WR: Leonte Carroo

LT: Eric Smith

LG: Connor Hilland

C: Mike Matthews

RG: None

RT: David Steinmetz

TE: Gavin Escobar

QB:

RB: Senorise Perry

WR: Drew Morgan

WR: Rashawn Scott

DE: Andre Branch

DT: Gabe Wright

DT: Jamiyus Pittman

DE: Cameron Malveaux

LB: Mike Hull

LB: Quentin Poling

LB: Frank Ginda

CB: Tony Lippett

CB: Jalen Davis

S: Jordan Lucas

S: Walt Aikens

K: None

P: None

LS: None

KOR: Albert Wilson

PR: Albert Wilson

Fourth Team

WR: Francis Owusu

LT: Roubbens Joseph

LG: None

C: None

RG: None

RT: None

TE: Thomas Duarte

QB: Brice Petty

RB: Kalen Ballage

WR: None

WR: Malcolm Lewis

DE: Jonathan Woodard

DT: None

DT: Anthony Moten

DE: Claudy Mathieu

LB: Cayson Collins

LB: None

LB: None

CB: Taveze Calhoun

CB: Cornell Armstrong

S: Trae Elston

S: None

K: None

P: None

LS: None

KOR: Kalen Ballage

PR: Drew Morgan

Fifth Team

WR: None

LT: None

LG: None

C: None

RG: None

RT: None

TE: Mike Gesicki

QB: None

RB: Brandon Radcliff

WR: None

WR: None

DE: None

DT: None

DT: None

DE: Quincy Redmon

LB: None

LB: None

LB: None

CB: Johnathan Alston

CB: None

S: None

S: None

K: None

P: None

LS: None

KOR: Torry McTyer

PR: Kenyan Drake

Sixth Team

WR: None

LT: None

LG: None

C: None

RG: None

RT: None

TE: Durham Smythe

QB: None

RB: Buddy Howell / Jeremy Langford

WR: None

WR: None

DE: None

DT: None

DT: None

DE: None

LB: None

LB: None

LB: None

CB: None

CB: None

S: None

S: None

K: None

P: None

LS: None

KOR: Kenyan Drake

PR: None

Thoughts

The Dolphins not changing the depth chart is not unusual. What they are putting out as a depth chart does not matter, given they will mix and match players throughout the preseason. More interesting was the adjustments the team made to the starting lineup in practice yesterday. That should carry into Friday’s game, and the Dolphins will look to see if this combination improves the defense’s play. The Dolphins could also look to just keep Fitzpatrick on the field the vast majority of the game, having him fill in as the nickel cornerback when needs, then playing free safety or linebacker in other situations. It will be interesting to watch during the rest of the preseason and into the regular season how the Dolphins decide to use their first-round pick. It is good to see the coaches not over-react to some defensive struggles, but at least take a look at ways they can improve their performances now, before we get to the games that count in September.