Dolphins release depth chart ahead of Panthers game

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening preseason game for both teams. While losing any game is not fun, that game was more about the younger players getting experience - and Ryan Tannehill getting back on the field. Now, the team is preparing for their Preseason Week 2 contest, an away game when they visit the Carolina Panthers, and the team has updated their depth chart.
Of course, the team did not really change anything on the document. They added running back Jeremy Langford to the fifth team listing, placing him with Buddy Howell. Otherwise, the team will be heading into the Preseason Week 2 game with the same official depth chart.
Unofficially, and maybe more importantly, there are some changes to the depth chart the team has enacted in their training camp practices. On Sunday, it became clear that rookie Jerome Baker had jumped into the first team linebacker role, replacing Stephone Anthony who fell back to the second team. The Dolphins also made chances to the pass defense, with Minkah Fitzpatrick playing as the nickel cornerback, with Bobby McCain sliding outside as a boundary cornerback opposite Xavien Howard.
The Dolphins used “or” in a few places on the depth chart, such as the starting running back - with head coach Adam Gase joking last week he did that “just to be an a**hole.” To reflect that, both players are listed in the higher slot on the depth chart, then that spot is blank in the lower of the slots. Once a position has been exhausted of players, “None” is listed.
First Team
WR: DeVante Parker
LT: Laremy Tunsil
LG: Josh Sitton
C: Daniel Kilgore
RG: Jesse Davis
RT: Ja’Wuan James
TE: MarQueis Gray
QB: Ryan Tannehill
RB: Kenyan Drake / Frank Gore
WR: Danny Amendola
WR: Kenny Stills
DE: Cameron Wake
DT: Jordan Phillips / Davon Godchaux
DT: Akeem Spence
DE: Robert Quinn
LB: Kiko Alonso
LB: Raekwon McMillan
LB: Stephone Anthony
CB: Xavien Howard
CB: Bobby McCain
S: Reshad Jones
S: T.J. McDonald
K: Jason Sanders
P: Matt Haack
LS: John Denney
KOR: Jakeem Grant
PR: Jakeem Grant
Second Team
WR: Jakeem Grant
LT: Zach Sterup
LG: Ted Larsen
C: Jake Brendel
RG: Isaac Asiata
RT: Sam Young
TE: A.J. Derby
QB: David Fales / Brock Osweiler
RB:
WR: Isaiah Ford
WR: Albert Wilson
DE: William Hayes
DT:
DT: Vincent Taylor
DE: Charles Harris
LB: Jerome Baker
LB: Chase Allen
LB: Terence Garvin
CB: Torry McTyer
CB: Cordrea Tankersley
S: Maurice Smith
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick
K: Greg Joseph
P: None
LS: Lucas Gravelle
KOR: Senorise Perry
PR: Danny Amendola
Third Team
WR: Leonte Carroo
LT: Eric Smith
LG: Connor Hilland
C: Mike Matthews
RG: None
RT: David Steinmetz
TE: Gavin Escobar
QB:
RB: Senorise Perry
WR: Drew Morgan
WR: Rashawn Scott
DE: Andre Branch
DT: Gabe Wright
DT: Jamiyus Pittman
DE: Cameron Malveaux
LB: Mike Hull
LB: Quentin Poling
LB: Frank Ginda
CB: Tony Lippett
CB: Jalen Davis
S: Jordan Lucas
S: Walt Aikens
K: None
P: None
LS: None
KOR: Albert Wilson
PR: Albert Wilson
Fourth Team
WR: Francis Owusu
LT: Roubbens Joseph
LG: None
C: None
RG: None
RT: None
TE: Thomas Duarte
QB: Brice Petty
RB: Kalen Ballage
WR: None
WR: Malcolm Lewis
DE: Jonathan Woodard
DT: None
DT: Anthony Moten
DE: Claudy Mathieu
LB: Cayson Collins
LB: None
LB: None
CB: Taveze Calhoun
CB: Cornell Armstrong
S: Trae Elston
S: None
K: None
P: None
LS: None
KOR: Kalen Ballage
PR: Drew Morgan
Fifth Team
WR: None
LT: None
LG: None
C: None
RG: None
RT: None
TE: Mike Gesicki
QB: None
RB: Brandon Radcliff
WR: None
WR: None
DE: None
DT: None
DT: None
DE: Quincy Redmon
LB: None
LB: None
LB: None
CB: Johnathan Alston
CB: None
S: None
S: None
K: None
P: None
LS: None
KOR: Torry McTyer
PR: Kenyan Drake
Sixth Team
WR: None
LT: None
LG: None
C: None
RG: None
RT: None
TE: Durham Smythe
QB: None
RB: Buddy Howell / Jeremy Langford
WR: None
WR: None
DE: None
DT: None
DT: None
DE: None
LB: None
LB: None
LB: None
CB: None
CB: None
S: None
S: None
K: None
P: None
LS: None
KOR: Kenyan Drake
PR: None
Thoughts
The Dolphins not changing the depth chart is not unusual. What they are putting out as a depth chart does not matter, given they will mix and match players throughout the preseason. More interesting was the adjustments the team made to the starting lineup in practice yesterday. That should carry into Friday’s game, and the Dolphins will look to see if this combination improves the defense’s play. The Dolphins could also look to just keep Fitzpatrick on the field the vast majority of the game, having him fill in as the nickel cornerback when needs, then playing free safety or linebacker in other situations. It will be interesting to watch during the rest of the preseason and into the regular season how the Dolphins decide to use their first-round pick. It is good to see the coaches not over-react to some defensive struggles, but at least take a look at ways they can improve their performances now, before we get to the games that count in September.
