Miami Dolphins training camp 2018: Practice 12 live updates and chat

We are on to the twelfth day of training camp practices for the Miami Dolphins in 2018. While this practice is not open to the general public, the media is there covering it and providing updates. In fact, there are also two members of our Phinsider team, Andy and Justin, at today’s practice, so make sure you check back later for their thoughts on the day.

Below, you will find a Twitter list that includes the media members who are covering today’s training camp practice. You can also jump down to the comments section of this post to talk to other fans about what is happening at practice.

The remaining practices, including today’s workout, are:

Sunday, August 12 - 8:30am (Not open to public)

Monday, August 13 - 8:30am

Tuesday, August 14 - 8:30am

The preseason schedule for the Dolphins this year is:

Week 2 - Friday, August 17 - 7:30pm

@ Carolina Panthers

Week 3 - Saturday, August 25 - 7pm

vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 4 - Thursday, August 30 - 7pm

@ Atlanta Falcons