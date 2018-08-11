Dolphins to visit with defensive back Bashaud Breeland on Sunday

Although it was just the first preseason game of the year, the Dolphins defense looked lost at times on Thursday night. Third-year defensive back Xavien Howard is on his way to being one of the elite corners in the NFL, but what about the rest of the group?

Cordrea Tankersley, Tony Lippett, and Torry McTyer have all taken reps with the first team opposite Xavien Howard throughout training camp. But none of these players have separated themselves from the pack, and that is where the issue lies.

On Sunday, the Dolphins plan to visit with free agent defensive back Bashaud Breeland.

Free agent CB Bashaud Breeland is scheduled to travel Sunday for a visit with the #Dolphins, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 12, 2018

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the 26-year old cornerback -who most recently played with the Washington Redskins- will visit with the Dolphins on Sunday. Breeland signed a 3-year, $24-million deal with the Panthers this offseason. Unfortunately, a non-football injury forced the 4-year veteran to fail a physical, voiding his contract.

During his four seasons in Washington, Breeland started 58 games. He combined for 211 tackles, 8 interceptions, and 7 forced fumbles. If signed, Breeland would immediately compete for the #2 spot, along with Tankersley, Lippett, and McTyer.

Are you confident in the current group of defensive backs, or do you like the Dolphins doing their due diligence? Let us know in the comment section below.

This article was written by Josh Houtz. Follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Houtz