 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips ‘surprised’ Omar Kelly still reporting

New, comments
By Josh Houtz
/ new
NFL: Preaseason-Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins’ defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, is NOT someone I would want to meet in a dark alley. The 25-year old veteran recorded only 16 tackles and 2 sacks in 2017, next to one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the league. However, this season Phillips is in a contract year and he is now the guy in the middle of the Dolphins’ defensive line.

Phillips reported to camp slimmer than ever, and looks the part of a lean, mean, tackling machine. The defensive tackle from Oklahoma, has been quite impressive early in camp. And appears to be penciled in as one of the team’s starters for the foreseeable future.

But with high expectations, comes the doubters.

After Wednesday practice, the Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly had some choice words for defensive tackles Akeem Spence and Jordan Phillips, who appear to be the Dolphins’ starters early on in camp.

Phillips wasn’t about to stand at the wayside and let Omar Kelly take shots at him and his teammates.

Omar responded by calling Jordan Phillips an “underachiever”

Phillips finished his conversation with this one-liner.

Could a Royal Rumble breakout at Dolphins’ training camp tomorrow? Probably not, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

This article was written by Josh Houtz. Follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Houtz

Loading comments...