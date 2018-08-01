Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips ‘surprised’ Omar Kelly still reporting

Miami Dolphins’ defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, is NOT someone I would want to meet in a dark alley. The 25-year old veteran recorded only 16 tackles and 2 sacks in 2017, next to one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the league. However, this season Phillips is in a contract year and he is now the guy in the middle of the Dolphins’ defensive line.

Phillips reported to camp slimmer than ever, and looks the part of a lean, mean, tackling machine. The defensive tackle from Oklahoma, has been quite impressive early in camp. And appears to be penciled in as one of the team’s starters for the foreseeable future.

But with high expectations, comes the doubters.

After Wednesday practice, the Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly had some choice words for defensive tackles Akeem Spence and Jordan Phillips, who appear to be the Dolphins’ starters early on in camp.

I'm a bit surprised that Akeem Spence and Jordan Phillips remain the starters in week two. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 1, 2018

Phillips wasn’t about to stand at the wayside and let Omar Kelly take shots at him and his teammates.

I’m surprised your still reporting but I guess everyone is full of surprises — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) August 1, 2018

Omar responded by calling Jordan Phillips an “underachiever”

If you made plays as often as you get in your feeling maybe you wouldn't have an underachiever label. https://t.co/58WGrIEckw — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 1, 2018

Phillips finished his conversation with this one-liner.

We ain’t gotta do this Twitter stuff we can talk tomorrow you come watch me do my job not vise versa — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) August 1, 2018

Could a Royal Rumble breakout at Dolphins’ training camp tomorrow? Probably not, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

