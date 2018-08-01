Phinsider Radio: Us vs. Miko Grimes, news from Joe Schad & Antwan Staley, secondary battle & more!

This week on Phinsider Radio, we are joined by Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post and Antwan Staley of the Dolphins Wire (USA Today). They give us the latest news and information from Miami Dolphins training camp. What position battles are heating up? Who looks good and who doesn’t? What goes on behind the curtain in the media room? They answer all of this and more.

Over the weekend, Houtz created a firestorm on Twitter as he went head-to-head with Miko Grimes, which ultimately ended with her Twitter account getting suspended. How did this all begin, how does Houtz feel, and what role did Surton the Creepy Soccer Dad and MC$ play in all this? Better yet, what role did our followers and listeners play in this? We dive in and briefly discuss the situation.

Finally, we break down the secondary battle as we head into the second week of training camp. What should you be looking for and what do we hope happens? We give our take on the situation.

Be sure to tune into this week’s edition of Phinsider Radio!