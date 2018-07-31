90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Cordrea Tankersley

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series is back today with another in-depth look at the players who are currently vying to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. This series of articles takes a look at each individual on the roster, breaking down how they performed in 2017, why they could progress or regress in 2018, and the odds that the player makes the team when the regular season arrives.

2017 Review

The Dolphins selected Tankersley in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, looking for him to provide depth to the cornerback position. As a rookie, however, injuries led to him starting 11 games, recording 31 tackles with seven passes defensed.

Why he might progress

Tankersley appears to be the leader for the starting cornerback position opposite Xavien Howard. He has picked up experience as a starter last year, and now should be able to build upon that heading into this year.

Why he might regress

Tankersley is in a position battle, and he could find himself buried on the depth chart if Bobby McCain and Tony Lippett (and potentially Torry McTyer) outplay him in the summer. He struggled at times last year, making rookie mistakes, and he has to clean those up this summer if he wants to continue to develop.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Tankersley will be on the roster - it is just a matter of where he falls on the depth chart at the end of the summer.