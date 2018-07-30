Miami Dolphins training camp 2018: Practice 4 live updates and chat

We are on to the fourth day of training camp practices for the Miami Dolphins in 2018. The team is reaching the point in the summer where they can start having full padded practices and start looking more like real football on the field, rather than just walk through style workouts - even if they were at full speed. Now, things will start to be more interesting to watch, and we will get a better idea of who is going to do what for the team this season.
Below, you will find a Twitter list that includes the media members who are covering today’s training camp practice. You can also jump down to the comments section of this post to talk to other fans about what is happening at practice. You can check
The remaining practices, including today’s workout, are:
Sunday, July 29 - 8:30am
Monday, July 30 - 8:30am
Wednesday, August 1 - 8:30am
Thursday, August 2 - 8:30am
Friday, August 3 - 8:30am
Saturday, August 4 - 11am - Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium
Monday, August 6 - 8:30am
Tuesday, August 7 - 8:30am
Monday, August 13 - 8:30am
Tuesday, August 14 - 8:30am
The preseason schedule for the Dolphins this year is:
Week 1 - Thursday, August 9 - 7pm
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2 - Friday, August 17 - 7:30pm
@ Carolina Panthers
Week 3 - Saturday, August 25 - 7pm
vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 4 - Thursday, August 30 - 7pm
@ Atlanta Falcons
Loading comments...