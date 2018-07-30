Phinsider Awards Nominations Post #3

Now that the Phinsider Awards nominations for round one and two have been completed and we will move on to the third and final round of nominations for the awards section. This round will include five awards to be nominated for. As with the previous two rounds of nominations please place your nominations in the comments section below. Please remember that you nominate just one person per award for a total of 5 individual nominations per site member in this section with the top 5 to 10 nomination receivers making it to the voting post. Additionally please attach the screen name of the person you are nominating with the exact award you wish them to be up for. If this part is missed they will not make it on to the ballot as Kevin has stolen my psychic ability for his own evil uses.
I will leave the nominations for these awards open until at least Sunday night (midnight CST).
Below is the list of awards up for nominations along with previous years winners.
The Ryan Tannehill Punching Bag Award
Given to the blogger who tends to be everyone’s punching bag on the site.
2016 - Alpha6
2012 - Little Nicky 21
2010 - Samdaman
The Killer B’s Blogger Nickname Award
Given to the blogger with the best nickname.
2016 - Rumplepigskin
2012 - Chris Early (“Duke” Based on his former handle “The Earl”)
2010 - El Presidente 00 (“El Peezy”)
2009 - Matty I (“Eye in the sky”)
The Ohiofinfan4life Picture Perfect Award
Given to the blogger who best uses pictures in his/her posts and or comments.
2016 - Ohiopfinfan4life
2012 - AlejandroN
2010 - Ohiofinfan4life
2009 - Rzayo24
The Jim Mandich News Flash Award
Given to the blogger who posts the most up-to-date breaking news stories.
2016 - Kdog92
2012 - Kdog92
2010 - Patssuck456
2009 - LeftCoastFinFan
The Chad Pennington Crossing Enemy Lines Award
Given to the most knowledgeable and personable opposing/visiting blogger from another team’s SBNation NFL site.
2016 - The New Bradfather
2012 - SlotMachinePlayer
2010 - TheTealDeal
2009 - Fooch
Loading comments...