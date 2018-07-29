Fox News Reporter Britt McHenry bashes Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill

Another day, another member of the national media bashing the Miami Dolphins. However, this time, it’s not at all what you’d expect.

Fox News contributor Britt McHenry - who seems to be in the news every other day for saying something stupid- has now turned her attention to her beloved Miami Dolphins. The Fox News contributor lashed out at Ryan Tannehill during a series of tweets, that came from out of nowhere.

I did not realize Ryan Tannehill played wide receiver. I also have no idea why they would let him start, when their roster has David Fales, Brock Osweiler, and Bryce Petty on it. You make a very, very strong argument.

Apparently the Dolphins TRY to go 7-9 and 6-10 to draft all of those “safe” lineman, that they have not drafted since Laremy Tunsil fell mercifully into their laps. It really is a shame you’re no longer in sports. We sure would love to listen to your terrible takes on our favorite football team.

Although I respect Serena Williams, I have a feeling even she would admit she can’t play Quarterback in the NFL. But hey, maybe I’m wrong?

It’s official. Britt McHenry is Miko Grimes’ burner account.