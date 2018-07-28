Miami Dolphins training camp 2018: Practice 3 live updates and chat

The Miami Dolphins are on to day three of their 2018 training camp, which means I have forgotten to post the live/Twitter update thread here on the site for the first two days of training camp. That gets corrected this morning with this post.

Below, you will find a Twitter list that includes the media members who are covering today’s training camp practice. You can also jump down to the comments section of this post to talk to other fans about what is happening at practice. You can check

The remaining practices, including today’s workout, are:

Saturday, July 28 - 8:30am

Sunday, July 29 - 8:30am

Monday, July 30 - 8:30am

Wednesday, August 1 - 8:30am

Thursday, August 2 - 8:30am

Friday, August 3 - 8:30am

Saturday, August 4 - 11am - Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

Monday, August 6 - 8:30am

Tuesday, August 7 - 8:30am

Monday, August 13 - 8:30am

Tuesday, August 14 - 8:30am

The preseason schedule for the Dolphins this year is:

Week 1 - Thursday, August 9 - 7pm

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 - Friday, August 17 - 7:30pm

@ Carolina Panthers

Week 3 - Saturday, August 25 - 7pm

vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 4 - Thursday, August 30 - 7pm

@ Atlanta Falcons