2019 NFL Draft Preview: Center

The Dolphins will be entering the 2018 season without Mike Pouncey for the first time in quite some time. Pouncey is one of the best centers in the NFL when healthy; problem is, as we all know, he’s had a lot of trouble staying on the field. So, the Dolphins let Pouncey walk this off season and now have Daniel Kilgore is our starting center. I personally don’t know much about Kilgore but from what I heard, he’s a talented guy. Now, I don’t expect him to be Mike Pouncey, but I don’t think this is a major step down.

Moving forward, if I am running the Dolphins, I would certainly be looking hard at the centers in this upcoming NFL Draft. I don’t think we need one to come in and start right away, but investing in a young center to groom for a year or 2 would be a wise move. This class from what I’ve seen so far has some promising talent. It’s still far too early to predict rounds but we could see some NFL ready talent at the center position in 2019 NFL Draft.

Now, lets start with...

Elgton Jenkins , Mississippi St. (Sr)

Jenkins is a tough and strong pass blocker. I think he’s plays with pretty good awareness and I like his effort to get to the 2nd level. His run blocking doesn’t impress me and he also needs to learn to drive his opponents back. I’d also like him to be a little quicker but Jenkins does have talent and if he can improve in the ground game, he could be a legit top half of a draft type guy.

Sam Mustipher , Notre Dame (Sr)

I feel like drafting a ND lineman is never a bad idea. For Mustipher, he does everything pretty well. I like his pass blocking, he gets to the 2nd level, has a good anchor, and plays with good awareness. I do think he needs to improve his run blocking and add strength, but I liked Mustipher’s film. I am excited to watch him this season.

Dalton Risner , Kansas St. (Sr)

Risner played RT last year but he started his college career at center. So, first off, he offers versatility to play multiple positions along the o-line which is a big pro. He’s a tough player, has strong hands and has the best awareness for a linemen I’ve scouted so far this off season. He is a solid lineman that is good in both run and pass protection. I think he does a good job latching on and eliminating opposing linemen. He could be an early favorite of mine.

Lamont Gaillard , Georgia (Sr)

Gaillard was a sleeper pick of mine last season (I thought he was going to declare). I’ve watched a ton of film on him and I like the talent I see and I love the potential I see. I think Gaillard has a great motor, gets to the 2nd level and is solid in both run and pass. I have high expectations for him this year and I for one, will be watching him closely.

Connor McGovern, Penn St. (Sr)

McGovern, in what I’ve seen so far, has potential but his film is lacking. I like his size, hands use and motor. He’s got the talent, I just wasn’t all that impressed with his tape. He looks stiff and I saw far too often defenders just shrug him off. I’d like to see him get stronger and more consistent this season.

Other Center prospects

Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama (Sr)

Jesse Burkett, Stanford (Sr)

Sean Krepsz, Nevada (Sr)

Alec Eberle, Florida St. (Sr)

T.J. McCoy, Florida (Sr)