Phinsider Radio: Tony Sparano, Miami Dolphins Training Camp, Fantasy Football, Around the NFL and the Latest News and Rumors

Football. Is. Back.

And with that, we are kicking off another football season with Phinsider Radio and we have a great show for you to get you hyped up for training camp! The Dolphins will report on Wednesday morning and will take the field on Thursday so we’re going to give you all the information you need to know heading in.

But first, we take some time to remember former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano and the impact he had not only the Dolphins organization, but to hundreds of players, coaches and staff throughout the league. To help us do that, we welcomed Andy Cohen, columnist for the Miami Dolphins. He reflects on his memories with Sparano and takes us behind the scenes and gives us a peek to what Sparano was like away from the camera and with his football family.

While there aren’t many news and rumors floating around, we recap our interview with Matty Infante last week and use the scoops he gave us to transition into the position battles heading into training camp. Will Cordrea Tankersley keep the starting job or will Tony Lippett come in and steal it? What about the tight end position? Infante told us that the coaches are trying to keep expectations low for Mike Gesicki, but what does that mean for the others in the room? We also dive into other important position battles that Infante alluded to during his interview last week.

Our fantasy football segment debuts this week and we give you advice on how to win your draft. Which method is best and which method do we use? There is certainly no wrong way, but we feel our methods will increase your chances of success.

To end the show, we tell you what we are looking for as the Dolphins open training camp. Is it really about what side of the ball is better than the other or is it more about development and getting the players on the same page? We tell you what we think and let you decide from there.

Be sure to join us this week on Phinsider Radio for a jam-packed show to help you get ready for the start of Miami Dolphins training camp!