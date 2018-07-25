Phinsider Awards Nominations Post #1

Now that the Phinsider Hall Of Fame nominations have been completed and we will be moving on to the HOF voting, we will move on to the first round of nominations for the awards section. This round will include four awards to be nominated for. As with the HOF nominations please place your nominations in the comments section below. The biggest difference in this process vs. the HOF nominations that you nominate just one person per award for a total of 4 individual nominations per site member in this section with the top 5 to 10 nomination receivers making it to the voting post. Additionally please attach the screen name of the person you are nominating with the exact award you wish them to be up for. If this part is missed they will not make it on to the ballot as Kevin has stolen my psychic ability for his own evil uses.

I will leave the nominations for these awards open until at least Thursday night (midnight CST).

Below is the list of awards up for nominations along with previous years winners.

The Don Shula Award

This award is given to the blogger with the most insightful and knowledgeable posts and comments.

2016- KIH004

2012- Keith Beebe

2010- Little Nicky 21

2009- GatorPhan

The Zach Thomas Award

This award is given to the blogger who best exemplifies sportsmanship and levelheadedness when posting and commenting.

2016- Brian (Turtle) Naidus

2012- James McKinney

2010- MrMedic

2009- Kevin Nogle

The Jarvis “Juice” Landry Sophomore of the Year Award

This award is given to the best sophomore blogger on the site.

2016- Craniator87

2012- Chris Early

The DeVante Parker Rookie Blogger of the Year Award

This award is given to the best rookie blogger on the site.

2016- Josh Houtz

2012- AlejandroN

2010- Uncle Finster

2009- Kevin Nogle