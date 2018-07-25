Fantasy Football 2018: Top-25 Quarterbacks

Anyone who has ever played fantasy football, understands the obsession. Months go into preparing for a fantasy football draft, and very rarely do things work out according to plan. As someone who participates in a handful of leagues, I know it’s never easy. So I’m here to help.

Over the next few weeks, I will be releasing my top players at each position. This will be broken up into six articles and when finished, I will release a spreadsheet compiling a list of my top-150 players. Each position will be broken into tiers, and promises to give you the upper hand in your fantasy football draft.

Without further ado, here are my top-25 Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football this season.

Top-25 Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers , Green Bay 2017: 155 Points Russell Wilson , Seattle 2017: 409 Points Tom Brady , New England 2017: 358 Points Cam Newton , Carolina 2017: 346 Points Carson Wentz , Philadelphia 2017: 340 Points Deshaun Watson , Houston 2017: 201 Points Jared Goff , Los Angeles 2017: 307 Points Drew Brees , New Orleans, 2017: 306 Points Matthew Stafford , Detroit 2017: 329 Points Kirk Cousins , Minnesota 2017: 331 Points Matt Ryan , Atlanta 2017: 265 Points Philip Rivers , Los Angeles 2017: 330 Points Jimmy Garoppolo , San Francisco 2017: 100 Points Ben Roethlisberger , Pittsburgh 2017: 319 Points Andrew Luck , Indianapolis 2017: N/A Marcus Mariota , Tennessee 2017: 234 Points Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 2017: 11 Points Derek Carr , Oakland 2017: 251 Points Ryan Tannehill , Miami 2017: N/A Alex Smith , Washington 2017: 334 Points Dak Prescott , Dallas 2017: 303 Points Mitchell Trubisky , Chicago 2017: 140 Points Tyrod Taylor , Cleveland 2017: 237 Points Andy Dalton , Cincinnati 2017: 260 Points Case Keenum , Denver 2017: 272 Points

All 2017 point totals are from STANDARD leagues.

Credit: CBS

What are your thoughts on my top-25 Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings? Good? Bad? Let me know in the comments below.

This article was written by Josh Houtz. Follow me on Twitter!

Follow @Houtz