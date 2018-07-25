 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fantasy Football 2018: Top-25 Quarterbacks

Here are my Top-25 Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football in 2018

Anyone who has ever played fantasy football, understands the obsession. Months go into preparing for a fantasy football draft, and very rarely do things work out according to plan. As someone who participates in a handful of leagues, I know it’s never easy. So I’m here to help.

Over the next few weeks, I will be releasing my top players at each position. This will be broken up into six articles and when finished, I will release a spreadsheet compiling a list of my top-150 players. Each position will be broken into tiers, and promises to give you the upper hand in your fantasy football draft.

Without further ado, here are my top-25 Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football this season.

Top-25 Quarterbacks

  1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay 2017: 155 Points
  2. Russell Wilson, Seattle 2017: 409 Points
  3. Tom Brady, New England 2017: 358 Points
  4. Cam Newton, Carolina 2017: 346 Points
  5. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia 2017: 340 Points
  6. Deshaun Watson, Houston 2017: 201 Points
  7. Jared Goff, Los Angeles 2017: 307 Points
  8. Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2017: 306 Points
  9. Matthew Stafford, Detroit 2017: 329 Points
  10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota 2017: 331 Points
  11. Matt Ryan, Atlanta 2017: 265 Points
  12. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles 2017: 330 Points
  13. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 2017: 100 Points
  14. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh 2017: 319 Points
  15. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis 2017: N/A
  16. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee 2017: 234 Points
  17. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 2017: 11 Points
  18. Derek Carr, Oakland 2017: 251 Points
  19. Ryan Tannehill, Miami 2017: N/A
  20. Alex Smith, Washington 2017: 334 Points
  21. Dak Prescott, Dallas 2017: 303 Points
  22. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago 2017: 140 Points
  23. Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland 2017: 237 Points
  24. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati 2017: 260 Points
  25. Case Keenum, Denver 2017: 272 Points

All 2017 point totals are from STANDARD leagues.

What are your thoughts on my top-25 Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings? Good? Bad? Let me know in the comments below.

