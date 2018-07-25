Fantasy Football 2018: Top-25 Quarterbacks

Anyone who has ever played fantasy football, understands the obsession. Months go into preparing for a fantasy football draft, and very rarely do things work out according to plan. As someone who participates in a handful of leagues, I know it’s never easy. So I’m here to help.
Over the next few weeks, I will be releasing my top players at each position. This will be broken up into six articles and when finished, I will release a spreadsheet compiling a list of my top-150 players. Each position will be broken into tiers, and promises to give you the upper hand in your fantasy football draft.
Without further ado, here are my top-25 Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football this season.
Top-25 Quarterbacks
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay 2017: 155 Points
- Russell Wilson, Seattle 2017: 409 Points
- Tom Brady, New England 2017: 358 Points
- Cam Newton, Carolina 2017: 346 Points
- Carson Wentz, Philadelphia 2017: 340 Points
- Deshaun Watson, Houston 2017: 201 Points
- Jared Goff, Los Angeles 2017: 307 Points
- Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2017: 306 Points
- Matthew Stafford, Detroit 2017: 329 Points
- Kirk Cousins, Minnesota 2017: 331 Points
- Matt Ryan, Atlanta 2017: 265 Points
- Philip Rivers, Los Angeles 2017: 330 Points
- Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 2017: 100 Points
- Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh 2017: 319 Points
- Andrew Luck, Indianapolis 2017: N/A
- Marcus Mariota, Tennessee 2017: 234 Points
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 2017: 11 Points
- Derek Carr, Oakland 2017: 251 Points
- Ryan Tannehill, Miami 2017: N/A
- Alex Smith, Washington 2017: 334 Points
- Dak Prescott, Dallas 2017: 303 Points
- Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago 2017: 140 Points
- Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland 2017: 237 Points
- Andy Dalton, Cincinnati 2017: 260 Points
- Case Keenum, Denver 2017: 272 Points
All 2017 point totals are from STANDARD leagues.
Credit: CBS
What are your thoughts on my top-25 Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings? Good? Bad? Let me know in the comments below.
This article was written by Josh Houtz. Follow me on Twitter!
Loading comments...