2019 NFL Draft Preview: Safety

I am wrapping up the defensive side of the ball with the safety position. I think we can all agree that the safety position isn’t our biggest need. However, it is never smart to ignore a position and early on, I think this safety class could be pretty solid. So, enjoy and please let me know what you guys think.

Johnathan Abram , Mississippi St

Abrams is a very quick and aggressive safety. He’s quick to diagnose plays and he flies to the ball. He also doesn’t shy away from hits. Abram really stepped up last year and this year he could be one of the top safeties in the country.

Lukas Denis , Boston College (Sr)

Denis is another quick and aggressive safety. I think he’s got great footwork, fluid hips and good change of direction speed. I don’t think he’s consistent at being a great physical presence and needs to work on his tackling. However, Denis does have ballhawking skills that makes him a threat in the secondary. Denis could be in for a big year.

Mike Edwards , Kentucky (Sr)

Edwards is a quick guy who isn’t afraid to help out in the ground game. I think he’s pretty good in man coverage and does a good job of diagnosing plays quickly. I love his motor and he uses his hands well. I do see him flat footed often though and I question his overall speed. Edwards isn’t a flashy player but he’s got talent and potential to be a top safety this year.

Chauncey Gardner- Johnson , Florida (Jr)

Gardner-Johnson is a flashy, hard hitting, aggressive safety. He’s quick, tough in the run game, and has good speed and range in coverage. He flies to the ball with reckless abandon and is always looking to make a play on the ball. So far, Gardner-Johnson is best safety I’ve scouted and could be a top pick in next year’s draft.

Nasir Adderley, Delaware (Sr)

Adderley is a small school guy with great ballhawking skills. I’ve only watched 1 game of him but I saw a guy who flies to the ball, isn’t afraid to throw him body around, pretty quick feet and is always looking to create a turnover. I obviously need to watch more film on him but I’ve liked what I’ve seen early on from Adderley.

Other Safety prospects

Marvell Tell, USC (Jr)

Mark McLaurin, Mississippi St. (Sr)

Chris Johnson, North Alabama (Sr)

Jaquan Johnson, Miami (Sr)

JoJo McIntosh, Washington (Sr)

Zedrick Woods, Ole Miss (Sr)

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (Sr)

David Dowell, Michigan St. (Jr)

