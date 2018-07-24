Ryan Tannehill reintroduces himself, thanks teammates for working out with him

The Miami Dolphins return to football tomorrow, with the veterans reporting for training camp. The first practice will come on Thursday, with the team hoping to pick up where they left off during the offseason training program. That was not the only time the players were working out, however.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is returning after missing all of 2017 with a knee injury, released an Instagram video on Tuesday thanking teammates who worked with him in the offseason.

The video includes Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement,” with the rapper’s first line of the song, “Allow me to reintroduce myself.” And, that is exactly what Tannehill is looking to do this year.

And, there has to be a little side-eye to this video. Earlier this offseason former Dolphins and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry seemed to imply that Tannehill did not want to workout in past offseasons. Tannehill releasing this video sure does seem like the quarterback is just throwing out there how much he worked with his current teammates, “grinding” with them “all offseason.”