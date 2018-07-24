Dolphins linebacker Mike McCray announces retirement, team adds Frank Ginda

The Miami Dolphins signed undrafted free agent linebacker Mike McCray this offseason, and he was thought to be on of the leading candidates to go from undrafted to the 53-man regular season roster this year. However, the linebacker on Tuesday announced his retirement, leaving the team and the game.

McCray, who tweeted a statement about his retirement, stated, “For some time now, I have even playing the game of football for the wrong reasons and during this time I sacrificed my happiness and well being. I want to encourage those reading this to do what feels good on the inside and not what looks good on the outside.”

McCray played at Michigan in 2014 and 2016 through 2017, recording 37 games played, with 25 starts, tallying 154 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two interceptions with a touchdown, and one fumble recovery. The Dolphins placed him on the reserve/retired list.

The team then added linebacker Frank Ginda, who had originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals but was waived last month. Ginda played three years at San Jose State, recording 351 tackles with 29 for a loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, and two fumble recoveries with one touchdown.

Miami’s rookies reported for training camp last week. The veterans will return to the team tomorrow, with the first practice scheduled for Thursday morning.