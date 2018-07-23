O.J McDuffie on Ryan Tannehill: “Ryan is gonna be a rockstar.”

(Listen to the full interview here with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit of “The Fish Tank” and Matty Infante here.)

As you may have heard, Phinsider Radio got a makeover this past weekend. In doing so, we welcomed some big-time guests to the show. The founding father of The Phinsider Matty Infante joined us to talk Dolphins’ training camp, and how he viewed the team heading into the summer. We also welcomed two guys, who you may or may not have heard of.

Seth Levit and Dolphins’ great O.J McDuffie of the Five Reasons Sports Network’s “The Fish Tank”, joined us to talk their new podcast and how they viewed the 2018 Miami Dolphins. Sutton wrote an article yesterday on what O.J thought of Head Coach Adam Gase. It is now my turn to give a little insight on what the boys had to say, this time regarding everyone’s favorite quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

I asked O.J and Seth their thoughts on Ryan Tannehill, and how he compared to Dolphins’ legend Dan Marino. McDuffie went on to discuss that Marino is proof that no matter how good a player is, the supporting cast is what makes or breaks a team.

O.J had this to say about Ryan Tannehill.

“Ryan is gonna be a rock-star at quarterback, but he’s only going to be as good as his parts are. And that’s how most quarterbacks are.”

A lot more was said on Ryan Tannehill, and both O.J and Seth gave their predictions on how the season would play out.

