Phinsider Meme Central

“Lately it occurs to me what a long, strange trip it’s been.”

~ Grateful Dead

Now that yours truly has joined The Phinsider crew, I’m excited about the creative mayhem on tap with myself and your resident PhotoShop guru Josh Houtz (@houtz). Many don’t know this, but once upon a time several years ago Josh and I almost teamed up on a similar venture. To be able to do this now for The Phinsider’s audience is truly a unique opportunity that I guarantee you will all enjoy.

To kick things off, since Training Camp is about to start, Josh & I plan to start a weekly positing of Dolphins memes using the myriad of photos the team & media will be publishing.

And now for a little teaser of what you can expect:

If LB Raekwon McMillan is named after Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon, aka The Chef, then it’s only fitting the Miami drafted another LB named Jerome Baker:

Mike Gesicki is our dream catcher, because we have always dreamt of a legit TE1:

Have you ever been to the fountains of Kalen Ballage-io?

Minkah Fitzpatrick might be the best first-round pick this team has drafted in the last decade. Pairing him alongside Reshad Jones, gives the Dolphins an “out of this world” safety tandem. “Minkah, phone home”.

That face you make when you hear a monster behind you, but you’re too afraid to look.