Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Tony Sparano Dies at Age 56

This is a sad, sad day for football fans everywhere.

Former Miami Dolphins’ head coach Tony Sparano, has died at the age of 56.

BREAKING: Sources tell KSTP Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano has died at age 56 https://t.co/94BC5dno96 — KSTP (@KSTP) July 22, 2018

Details are unclear on the cause, but we will update the article when details emerge.

Tony Sparano gets credit for one of the greatest turnarounds in NFL history, taking the 2008 Dolphins from 1-15 to 11-5 in just one season. It was the last time the Dolphins won the AFC East.

We will never forget the Wildcat offense and everything that Coach Sparano did for this organization.

Rest in Peace, Tony Sparano.