Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Tony Sparano Dies at Age 56

Rest in Peace, Coach Sparano

By Josh Houtz
Miami Dolphins v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

This is a sad, sad day for football fans everywhere.

Former Miami Dolphins’ head coach Tony Sparano, has died at the age of 56.

Details are unclear on the cause, but we will update the article when details emerge.

Tony Sparano gets credit for one of the greatest turnarounds in NFL history, taking the 2008 Dolphins from 1-15 to 11-5 in just one season. It was the last time the Dolphins won the AFC East.

We will never forget the Wildcat offense and everything that Coach Sparano did for this organization.

Rest in Peace, Tony Sparano.

