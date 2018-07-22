2018 Phinsider Awards Announcement

After a second hiatus the Phinsider Awards return yet again, in epic fashion. Okay, it’s not really all that epic but whatever, they are back. I was supposed to set these up for last year instead of taking another year off but life got in the way and a whole slew of things that I could not control and could have done without happened and by the time I had sort of righted my ship the preseason was in full swing.
For those of you that have never heard of any awards around here (not withstanding the odd nick names Alpha “awards” everyone) we, for a few years ran the “Matty Awards”, named after the founder of the site. The Matty’s ran from 2009 to 2010 before taking 2011 off and then returning again in 2012. We then again took a few years off and when the awards finally returned in 2016 they were renamed “The Phinsider Awards”.
As in previous years I will consider dropping and or adding or changing in some way, various awards. These awards are about you, the site members. You are the reason that Kevin and the rest of us do what we do. We are here to entertain and inform, hopefully in a way that will make us stand out from the others. As these awards are about you I want you to tell me what you would like to see dropped or added or changed. As you will see, some of the names of the awards clearly need a makeover. We, here at the site, always appreciate any input from the site members and we constantly strive to add to the site and improve the site.
Below you will find a complete list of all of the awards and previous winners (or inductees for the Phinsider HOF). Feel free to add your suggestions as to what changes you would like to see in the comment section below or as always, email me directly. You can find the direct contact information for most of our authors on the site in the Masthead located at the bottom of the front page.
The Joe Robbie Memorial Phinsider Hall Of Fame (That’s too wordy for me but hey, I just do what I am told)
2009 Inductees
Matty I
Little Nicky 21
Rzayo20
Husker Dolphin
2010 Inductees
Kevin Nogle
LeftCoastFinFan
MrMedic
Neo
2012 Inductees
James McKinney
Ohiofinfan4life
Chris Early
Keith Beebe
2016 Inductees
SUTTON
Alpha6
Brian Naidus
Ct1361
WildZionBeaver
Kdog92
KIH004
daytonadolphin
Strange
The Don Shula Award (Formally the Bill Parcells Award)
This award is given to the blogger with the most insightful and knowldegeable posts and comments.
2016- KIH004
2012- Keith Beebe
2010- Little Nicky 21
2009- GatorPhan
The Zach Thomas Award
This award is given to the blogger who best exemplifies sportsmanship and levelheadedness when posting and commenting.
2016- Brian (Turtle) Naidus
2012- James McKinney
2010- MrMedic
2009- Kevin Nogle
The Jarvis “Juice” Landry Sophomore of the Year Award (Formally the Jared Odrick Sophomore of the Year Award)
This award is given to the best sophomore blogger on the site.
2016- Craniator87
2012- Chris Early
The Devante Parker Rookie Blogger of the Year Award (Formally the Jake Long Rookie of the Year Award)
This award is given to the best rookie blogger on the site.
2016-Josh Houtz
2012- AlejandroN
2010- Uncle Finster
2009- Kevin Nogle
The Adam Gase Award (Formally the Vernon Cary Award)
This award is given to the hardest working, do-everything blogger at the Phinsider.
2016- Kevin Nogle
2012- Kevin Nogle
2010- Kevin Nogle
2009- Little Nicky 21
The Larry Csonka Old Guard Award
Given to the best older blogger (40 and up)
2016- daytonadolfan
2012- WildZionBeaver
2010- LeftCoastFinFan
2009- HuskerDolphin
The Garo Yepremian Funny Like a Clown Award
Given to the funniest blogger on the site.
2016- SUTTON
2012- WildZionBeaver
2010- LeftCoastFinFan
2009- HuskerDolphin
The Richie Incognito Award (Formally the Bryan Cox Award)
Given to the most passionate/borderline psychotic blogger.
2016- PC Principal
2012- Ohiofinfan4life
2010- Ohiofinfan4life
2009- Finsxfactor
The Ryan Tannehill Punching Bag Award (Formall the Jeff Ireland Award)
This award is given to the blogger who tends to be everyone’s punching bag on the site.
2016- Alpha6
2012- Little Nicky 21
2010- Samdaman
The Killer B’s Blogger Nickname Award
This award is given to the blogger with the best nickname.
2016- Rumplepigskin
2012- Chris Early (“Duke” based on his former handle “The Earl”)
2010- El Presidente 00 (“El Peezy”)
2009- Matty I (“Eye in the Sky”)
The Ohiofinfan4life Picture Perfect Award (Formally the Ricky Williams Award)
This award is given to the blogger who best uses pictures in his/her posts and or comments.
2016- Ohiofinfan4life
2012- AlejandroN
2010- Ohiofinfan4life
2009- Rzayo24
The Jim Mandich News Flash Award
This award is given to the blogger who posts the most up-to-date and breaking news stories.
2016- Kdog92
2012- Kdog92
2010- Patssuck456
2009- LeftCoastFinFan
The Chad Pennington Crossing Enemy Lines Award
This award is given to the most knowledgeable and personable opposing/visiting blogger.
2016- The New Bradfather
2012- SlotMachinePlayer
2010- TheTealDeal
2009- Fooch
