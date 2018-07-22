2018 Phinsider Awards Announcement

After a second hiatus the Phinsider Awards return yet again, in epic fashion. Okay, it’s not really all that epic but whatever, they are back. I was supposed to set these up for last year instead of taking another year off but life got in the way and a whole slew of things that I could not control and could have done without happened and by the time I had sort of righted my ship the preseason was in full swing.

For those of you that have never heard of any awards around here (not withstanding the odd nick names Alpha “awards” everyone) we, for a few years ran the “Matty Awards”, named after the founder of the site. The Matty’s ran from 2009 to 2010 before taking 2011 off and then returning again in 2012. We then again took a few years off and when the awards finally returned in 2016 they were renamed “The Phinsider Awards”.

As in previous years I will consider dropping and or adding or changing in some way, various awards. These awards are about you, the site members. You are the reason that Kevin and the rest of us do what we do. We are here to entertain and inform, hopefully in a way that will make us stand out from the others. As these awards are about you I want you to tell me what you would like to see dropped or added or changed. As you will see, some of the names of the awards clearly need a makeover. We, here at the site, always appreciate any input from the site members and we constantly strive to add to the site and improve the site.

Below you will find a complete list of all of the awards and previous winners (or inductees for the Phinsider HOF). Feel free to add your suggestions as to what changes you would like to see in the comment section below or as always, email me directly. You can find the direct contact information for most of our authors on the site in the Masthead located at the bottom of the front page.

The Joe Robbie Memorial Phinsider Hall Of Fame (That’s too wordy for me but hey, I just do what I am told)

2009 Inductees

Matty I

Little Nicky 21

Rzayo20

Husker Dolphin

2010 Inductees

Kevin Nogle

LeftCoastFinFan

MrMedic

Neo

2012 Inductees

James McKinney

Ohiofinfan4life

Chris Early

Keith Beebe

2016 Inductees

SUTTON

Alpha6

Brian Naidus

Ct1361

WildZionBeaver

Kdog92

KIH004

daytonadolphin

Strange

The Don Shula Award (Formally the Bill Parcells Award)

This award is given to the blogger with the most insightful and knowldegeable posts and comments.

2016- KIH004

2012- Keith Beebe

2010- Little Nicky 21

2009- GatorPhan

The Zach Thomas Award

This award is given to the blogger who best exemplifies sportsmanship and levelheadedness when posting and commenting.

2016- Brian (Turtle) Naidus

2012- James McKinney

2010- MrMedic

2009- Kevin Nogle

The Jarvis “Juice” Landry Sophomore of the Year Award (Formally the Jared Odrick Sophomore of the Year Award)

This award is given to the best sophomore blogger on the site.

2016- Craniator87

2012- Chris Early

The Devante Parker Rookie Blogger of the Year Award (Formally the Jake Long Rookie of the Year Award)

This award is given to the best rookie blogger on the site.

2016-Josh Houtz

2012- AlejandroN

2010- Uncle Finster

2009- Kevin Nogle

The Adam Gase Award (Formally the Vernon Cary Award)

This award is given to the hardest working, do-everything blogger at the Phinsider.

2016- Kevin Nogle

2012- Kevin Nogle

2010- Kevin Nogle

2009- Little Nicky 21

The Larry Csonka Old Guard Award

Given to the best older blogger (40 and up)

2016- daytonadolfan

2012- WildZionBeaver

2010- LeftCoastFinFan

2009- HuskerDolphin

The Garo Yepremian Funny Like a Clown Award

Given to the funniest blogger on the site.

2016- SUTTON

2012- WildZionBeaver

2010- LeftCoastFinFan

2009- HuskerDolphin

The Richie Incognito Award (Formally the Bryan Cox Award)

Given to the most passionate/borderline psychotic blogger.

2016- PC Principal

2012- Ohiofinfan4life

2010- Ohiofinfan4life

2009- Finsxfactor

The Ryan Tannehill Punching Bag Award (Formall the Jeff Ireland Award)

This award is given to the blogger who tends to be everyone’s punching bag on the site.

2016- Alpha6

2012- Little Nicky 21

2010- Samdaman

The Killer B’s Blogger Nickname Award

This award is given to the blogger with the best nickname.

2016- Rumplepigskin

2012- Chris Early (“Duke” based on his former handle “The Earl”)

2010- El Presidente 00 (“El Peezy”)

2009- Matty I (“Eye in the Sky”)

The Ohiofinfan4life Picture Perfect Award (Formally the Ricky Williams Award)

This award is given to the blogger who best uses pictures in his/her posts and or comments.

2016- Ohiofinfan4life

2012- AlejandroN

2010- Ohiofinfan4life

2009- Rzayo24

The Jim Mandich News Flash Award

This award is given to the blogger who posts the most up-to-date and breaking news stories.

2016- Kdog92

2012- Kdog92

2010- Patssuck456

2009- LeftCoastFinFan

The Chad Pennington Crossing Enemy Lines Award

This award is given to the most knowledgeable and personable opposing/visiting blogger.

2016- The New Bradfather

2012- SlotMachinePlayer

2010- TheTealDeal

2009- Fooch