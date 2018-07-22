Phinsider Radio: Interview with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit, Matty Infante, America, Notes from around the NFL and more

How does one of Dan Marino’s favorite targets and the godfather of the Phinsider sound for the first episode of the Phinsider Radio re-launch?

Phinsider Radio welcomed the guys from the Fish Tank, OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit. OJ McDuffie still has his name littered throughout the Miami Dolphins record books while Seth worked 8 years in the public relations department before jumping over to be the Executive Director of the Jason Taylor Foundation. We tried to squeeze every drop of knowledge out of them we possibly could. Might want to crack a beer for this one, they have some good stories.

We interviewed Matty Infante on some of the nuggets he’s hearing as we get into the 2018 Training Camp: he gives us the pulse on some interesting players like Mike Gesicki, Cordrea Tankersley, Stephone Anthony, and Leonte Carroo.

Lastly, we tackle the convoluted topic of the Miami Dolphins being in the news regarding the possible discipline of players kneeling during the anthem, and guaranteed vs. non-guaranteed contracts in professional sports and weigh in on where the NFL stands.

Follow us on Twitter:

@CannataNFL, @Houtz, and @Suttonlacesout

We love you,

Phinsider Radio